Kochi

Forest land a haven for anti-social elements

The urban forest on the land owned by HMT at Kalamassery here is facing threat from anti-social elements and rag-pickers.

Published: 07th January 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The urban forest on the land owned by HMT at Kalamassery here is facing threat from anti-social elements and rag-pickers. According to M G Sujith, chairman of Green Grace, an organisation of photographers, wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers, many places in the forest, especially the fringe areas, have become a haven for drunkards.

“Rag-pickers also frequent the place and burn the waste that they collect here to extract metals like aluminium and copper. All this happens in the dead of the night,” Sujith said. He said such people carried out the activities for monetary gains at the cost of the birds and other wildlife inside the forest. “Fumes from burning plastic and other material affect the mating cycle of the birds, which, in turn, will affect their population,” said Sujith, who is an bird watcher and has shot a documentary featuring the forest on the HMT campus.

Wildfire another concern
“There is also a fear of wildfire,” said Polly Kalamassery, another bird watcher. “There have been several instances, especially during the summer, when embers from the waste set ablaze by truckers along the road spread to the forest,” he said. Recently, embers from a cigarette thrown carelessly by a passer-by started a bush fire that destroyed the nests of many Jerdon’s bush lark.

“This is the nesting season of bush lark, which builds tunnel-like nests in the tall grass. A huge tract of grass was destroyed in the fire,” said Polly. Sujith said a migratory bird which frequently visited the forest, stopped coming after a fire lit by some rag-pickers destroyed the trees it preferred for nesting and sourcing food.

