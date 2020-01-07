Home Cities Kochi

ICPA award for Archbishop Thomas Menamparampil

Archbishop Menamparampil’s analysis of socio-cultural and political issues has led to debates and concrete peace initiatives, for which he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indian Catholic Press Association (ICPA) will honour peace activist Archbishop Thomas Menamparampil by conferring its annual ‘Louis Careno Award for Excellence in Journalism’ for his bold writings against communalism and fundamentalism that are gaining ground globally.The award will be conferred on the archbishop by former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurien Joseph at the 25th national convention of Christian journalists organised by ICPA, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on February 29.

Archbishop Menamparampil’s analysis of socio-cultural and political issues has led to debates and concrete peace initiatives, for which he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011.Having spent a lion’s share of his life in the North-East, the Kerala-born 84-year-old Archbishop’s writings reflect his deep understanding of the region’s cultural values and ethnic diversity. He is the lone Indian to prepare the meditation prayers for the ‘Way of the Cross’ led by the Holy Father.

Conferred annually on deserving individuals or institutions, the Louis Careno Award is a joint venture of the Mumbai  Province of the Salesians of Don Bosco and ICPA, an organisation of Catholic journalists, and periodicals in India founded in 1964 by Fr John Barrett, an American Jesuit belonging to the Patna Province.

