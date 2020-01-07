Home Cities Kochi

NIA: Coimbatore IS module team was inspired by foreign radical preachers

According to NIA, first accused Azarudeen is claimed to be the leader of the group.

IS flag, Islamic state flag

ISIS flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Members of the Coimbatore-based Islamic State (IS) module, who maintained contacts with persons behind the Easter Sunday massacre in Sri Lanka, drew inspiration from the teachings of foreign radical preachers.The National Investigation Agency probing the IS module’s activities said this in the chargesheet filed against Coimbatore natives Mohammed Azarudeen and Sheik Hidayathulla at NIA Court here. The two are in judicial custody.

According to NIA, first accused Azarudeen is claimed to be the leader of the group. The two accused were allegedly radicalised in 2016 and wanted to set up a group to organise attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. 
“Azarudeen was inspired by the teachings of Yemeni-American Anwar al-Awlaki who was associated with Al-Qaeda. Awlaki was killed US drone strike in Yemen in 2011. Azarudeen was also inspired by Australia national Robert Musa Cerantonio, who propagated radical ideology online. Cerantonio was recently sentenced to imprisonment by an Australian court. Azarudeen also followed Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the massacre at Sri Lanka,” said a source.

In the chargesheet, the NIA claimed that Azarudeen was in touch with Sri Lankan nationals and groups via Facebook and encrypted messaging apps. “Azarudeen was associated with Wahdat-e-Islami Hind and became its district leader in 2012. Later, he was invited to give lectures at Indian National Thoheed Jamaath-run Rayen Mosque in Coimbatore. There, he became familiar with Hidayathulla, Akram Sindha, Abubacker M, Sadham Hussain and Ibrahim, the other accused persons in the case,” said the chargesheet. 
The NIA has not filed a chargesheet against Akram, Abubacker, Sadham Hussain and Ibrahim. “After getting radicalised in 2016, Azarudeen and Hidayathulla allegedly travelled to Kerala to recruit youths to their group,” the chargesheet said.However, no persons from Kerala have been arrested or arraigned in the case. 

Group propagated IS ideology via Facebook
The NIA alleged that the Coimbatore IS module operated a Facebook page named ‘Khilafah GFX’ for propagating IS ideology and that it had several followers from India and Sri Lanka. The NIA also claimed that secret classes were held at the residences of  Hidayathulla, Sadham and Ibrahim.NIA had, on May 30 last year, registered a case against five persons based on the information about a module in Coimbatore which propagated IS ideology and recruited youths to carry out attacks in South India.

