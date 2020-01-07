Nursing agency owner held for misbehaving with woman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Perumbavoor police on Monday arrested the owner of a home nursing agency for misbehaving with a woman at his office on January 2. The arrested is Srinivasan, 56, of Perumbavoor. He runs a firm near San Joe Hospital and the woman had registered her name there expressing her willingness to serve as home nurse two days prior to the incident.

“Srinivasan called the woman to his office on January 2 on the pretext of offering her a job. When the woman reached the office, he misbehaved with her,” said a police official.Srinivasan fled after the incident and was arrested based on the woman’s complaint from Kannur.