Home Cities Kochi

Spate of canine attacks leaves streets unsafe for pedestrians

8,019 dog bite cases reported in 2019 | Nov and Dec saw more than 700 cases each | 5,867 dogs sterilised by Kochi Corp’s Brahmapuram special veterinary hospital till last year

Published: 07th January 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the furore over increasing instances of canine attacks and implementation of the much-vaunted Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme for dogs, 8,019 cases of dog-bites have been reported in 2019 alone. Statistics prove that a lot more remains to be done by the authorities to curb the menace.As many as 5,867 dogs have been sterilised by the Corporation’s Brahmapuram special veterinary hospital till last year. “Stray dog menace is a grave problem that our country is facing today. Garbage control, responsible ownership of dogs, and compulsory rabies vaccination are essential for the effective control of this issue. In the initial phase of the programme, we used to receive 30-35 stray dogs in a day. This has reduced over the years,” said Dr Kishore Kumar, a veterinary surgeon who led the programme with the Kochi Corporation. 

The ABC programme was adopted by the Kochi Corporation in 2015, aiming to sterilise and immunise street dogs to contain their population. Packs of stray dogs are regularly spotted at Kaloor, Fort Kochi, Moolamkuzhi, Katari Bagh and KSRTC bus stands under the Corporation limits, even throughout the night. “During nights, stray dogs own the streets and we fear to walk on the road. Since there are no hospitals nearby, we depend on the Ernakulam General Hospital for better treatment and vaccines,” said Raghavan G, a resident of Moolamkuzhi. The reduced availability of IDRV (Intradermal Rabies Vaccines) in suburban hospitals has also become a cause of concern for people.

In December alone, 108 dogs under the Corporation limits were sterilised by the Brahmapuram hospital. “When members of the public or councillors inform us of the dog menace in a particular area, the Corporation vehicle is despatched to capture dogs. They are then brought to the hospital, sterilised and released to specific locations,” said Dr Sonika Sathish, a veterinary surgeon with Kochi Corporation.

With statistics proving that attacks by dogs, singly and in packs, are on the rise, concerted efforts from all quarters, including the state government, district administration and the general public, are warranted to ensure the safety of the common man. “It is a public health initiative and change must come with effective coordination of all sectors,” said Kishore. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp