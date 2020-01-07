Spate of canine attacks leaves streets unsafe for pedestrians

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the furore over increasing instances of canine attacks and implementation of the much-vaunted Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme for dogs, 8,019 cases of dog-bites have been reported in 2019 alone. Statistics prove that a lot more remains to be done by the authorities to curb the menace.As many as 5,867 dogs have been sterilised by the Corporation’s Brahmapuram special veterinary hospital till last year. “Stray dog menace is a grave problem that our country is facing today. Garbage control, responsible ownership of dogs, and compulsory rabies vaccination are essential for the effective control of this issue. In the initial phase of the programme, we used to receive 30-35 stray dogs in a day. This has reduced over the years,” said Dr Kishore Kumar, a veterinary surgeon who led the programme with the Kochi Corporation.

The ABC programme was adopted by the Kochi Corporation in 2015, aiming to sterilise and immunise street dogs to contain their population. Packs of stray dogs are regularly spotted at Kaloor, Fort Kochi, Moolamkuzhi, Katari Bagh and KSRTC bus stands under the Corporation limits, even throughout the night. “During nights, stray dogs own the streets and we fear to walk on the road. Since there are no hospitals nearby, we depend on the Ernakulam General Hospital for better treatment and vaccines,” said Raghavan G, a resident of Moolamkuzhi. The reduced availability of IDRV (Intradermal Rabies Vaccines) in suburban hospitals has also become a cause of concern for people.

In December alone, 108 dogs under the Corporation limits were sterilised by the Brahmapuram hospital. “When members of the public or councillors inform us of the dog menace in a particular area, the Corporation vehicle is despatched to capture dogs. They are then brought to the hospital, sterilised and released to specific locations,” said Dr Sonika Sathish, a veterinary surgeon with Kochi Corporation.

With statistics proving that attacks by dogs, singly and in packs, are on the rise, concerted efforts from all quarters, including the state government, district administration and the general public, are warranted to ensure the safety of the common man. “It is a public health initiative and change must come with effective coordination of all sectors,” said Kishore.