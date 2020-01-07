Youth stops 17-yr-old girl, stabs and flees  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 17-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after a motorcycle-borne youth stabbed her in broad daylight at Kakkanad on Monday. Noorjahan, 17, a native of Athani, was returning home after day’s work at a playschool and when she reached near Kusumagiri Hospital, the youth blocked her path and stabbed her.

The girl has been admitted to Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital. The man fled the scene after leaving his bike behind. The Infopark police have seized the vehicle and launched a manhunt. Preliminary probe suggested the youth attacked the girl after she spurned his advances.