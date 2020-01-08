Home Cities Kochi

Beware of the black spots

39 high accident-risk spots have been identified in the dist, While Angamaly junction features on top, Vyttila and Athani junctions are also highly dangerous

Published: 08th January 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Illus  Express

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has consolidated the list of black spots (accident-prone areas) in the district and 39 high-risk spots have been identified. The list also mentions 19 moderate-risk areas in Ernakulam. Angamaly junction features on top of the list, which classifies roads based on fatal and grievous-injury crashes, with 83 crashes and an accident severity index of 297. It is followed by Vytilla junction with 50 accidents and Athani junction with 51  - the accident severity index is 182 and 173, respectively  - over period of 2016 to 2018. 

The list has been prepared in collaboration with the police department. The second phase of the survey for the identification of accident causes is set to take place in the coming months. Ernakulam comes second in the state with 39 high-risk black spots after Thiruvananthapuram which has 49 such spots. 

“While the Motor Vehicles (MVD) and police departments help in identification of black spots, the corrective measures have to be taken by the authorities concerned, which include National Highways Authority of India and Public Works Department, while NATPAC takes care of the state highways,” said S Shaheem, principal scientist at NATPAC.  

Najeeb K M, assistant motor vehicles inspector, said the MVD has identified almost 90-95 per cent of the black spots in the city. The next stage is the intimation of these spots to authorities concerned who will then have to make changes in design features such as gradient, lights, marking, median, dividers or road user negligence,” said Najeeb KM.  

“Once we receive the list of accident prone areas from NATPAC, tenders will be called for corrective works in areas that come within our limits. In all previously-identified black spots, tenders have been called or rectification works started,” said Premji Lal, Kodungalloor Division Executive Engineer.

Flouting norms 
Officials with the Angamaly police station said the majority of accidents are the result of negligent driving and flouting of traffic rules at U-turns. The condition of the road at Vytilla is said to be a major contributing factor to accidents. Some of the other major city spots which found a place in the list are Cheranalloor, the stretch near Kalamassery metro station, Kaloor Junction and Thykoodam (Decathlon to Chambakkara river bridge). Officials say huge container lorries that take U-turns without turning on their indicators cause accidents. While the issue of illegal parking along the roadsides has resulted in accidents near Kalamassery, it is the rash driving by private bus drivers at Kaloor Junction that results in mishaps. The lack of a footpath along the stretch also contributed. The South Kalamassery junction near Cusat has youngsters speeding, causing accidents.

