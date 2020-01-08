Call for encore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For Sudheesh NS, art was in his blood since childhood. Growing up near the river, and the sea, falling asleep to the distant rumble of waves, he was always in love with nature, especially its colours. Sudheesh’s art exhibition, named Encore, at Durbar Hall Art Gallery will conclude on Wednesday. In watercolour, oil and acrylic mediums, he has made around 30 paintings relating to people and nature, that are on display for Encore.

After school, Sudheesh joined Kerala Kalabhavan in Thrissur, where he was a diploma student in art. Later, he started working as a teacher and that is when the need to paint and create more came calling. “It has been just five years since I started painting often and thinking about art every day,” he says.

The artworks at Encore are all in sharp contrast with each other, but the great detail and vibrant colours make them all stand out, sometimes letting you ponder about passing time along the silver mane of an old villager, or witness in awe as the oarsmen cut through the still river. A farm’s greenery, and the azure of the waves—all well-observed, thought about, and beautifully spilt on the canvas. Encore is Sudheesh’s second exhibition. The first one, named ‘Debut’ was featured at Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi in Thrissur. He sold four paintings at the on-going exhibition, all travelling abroad with his foreign fans.