Home Cities Kochi

Call for encore

Trissur-based artist Sudheesh N S’s exhibition Encore at Durbar Art Gallery Concludes today

Published: 08th January 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  For Sudheesh NS, art was in his blood since childhood. Growing up near the river, and the sea, falling asleep to the distant rumble of waves, he was always in love with nature, especially its colours. Sudheesh’s art exhibition, named Encore, at Durbar Hall Art Gallery will conclude on Wednesday. In watercolour, oil and acrylic mediums, he has made around 30 paintings relating to people and nature, that are on display for Encore. 

After school, Sudheesh joined Kerala Kalabhavan in Thrissur, where he was a diploma student in art. Later, he started working as a teacher and that is when the need to paint and create more came calling. “It has been just five years since I started painting often and thinking about art every day,” he says. 

The artworks at Encore are all in sharp contrast with each other, but the great detail and vibrant colours make them all stand out, sometimes letting you ponder about passing time along the silver mane of an old villager, or witness in awe as the oarsmen cut through the still river. A  farm’s greenery, and the azure of the waves—all well-observed, thought about, and beautifully spilt on the canvas. Encore is Sudheesh’s second exhibition. The first one, named ‘Debut’ was featured at Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi in Thrissur. He sold four paintings at the on-going exhibition, all travelling abroad with his foreign fans. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp