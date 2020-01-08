Home Cities Kochi

Exemption from strike brings relief to tourism sector

The exemption granted to the tourism sector from the general strike on Wednesday will be a breather for many tour operators in the state.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The exemption granted to the tourism sector from the general strike on Wednesday will be a breather for many tour operators in the state. The exception will also help tour operators in Kochi as a cruise vessel with around 1,700 passengers will arrive at Cochin Port on Wednesday.

Costa Victoria, a cruise ship from Mumbai en route to Male, will be docking at Cochin Port at 6.15am. As many as 600 domestic tourists will disembark and 700 will embark for the tour to Male. The ship is expected to leave the port at 6pm. The tourists disembarking in Kochi are expected to visit the tourist destinations nearby.

“With exemption granted to tourists and their movement, we expect no untoward incident on Wednesday,” Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) Kerala chapter chairman Paulose Mathew said

Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society hailed as “exemplary” the decision by political parties and trade unions to exempt the state’s tourism sector from Wednesday’s general strike.

KTM president Baby Mathew Somatheeram and media wing convener Abraham George said the decision was a token of recognition of the contributions of tourism towards the state’s economic development and goodwill promotion.

They said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had, while addressing the 2016 KTM conference, proposed to exempt the state’s tourism from hartals. The “progressive” decision to spare the sector from the January 8 all-India strike is the latest in the achievements towards that aim, a statement by KTM claimed.

