Maradu flats: Explosives filled in two more highrises

Process wraps up in Jains Coral Cove and Alfa Serene B tower

Hand sirens to be used during demolition

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The filling of explosives at Jains Coral Cove and Alfa Serene B tower, the three Maradu highrises slated for demolition, wrapped up on Tuesday.

The process of filling of explosives started at Alfa Serene A Tower and will get over by Wednesday as will the filling of explosives at Golden Kayaloram.  

“We are moving as per the plan without any delay. Barring the second tower of Alfa Serene, filling of emulsion explosives and detonators in every apartment complex was completed on Tuesday,” said R Venugopal, Deputy Chief of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (Peso).
Meanwhile, the initiation points of implosion are finalised for three apartment complexes.

“Alfa Serene’s initiation point will be fixed near the BPCL office. The initiation points of Jains Coral Cove and Holy Faith H2O will be fixed on the front roads near the apartments. All the points will be within 100m of the building,” he said.

Peso has directed the contractors to ensure the safety of the blasters. “The firms should keep the blaster (person who controls triggering) 100m away from the building. The lead wires to the exploder should be checked twice before the day of the implosion to ensure efficiency,” said Venugopal.

Fort Kochi sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh and Peso officials on Tuesday visited the apartments and finalised safety measures and the modus operandi to be observed during the final implosion. A technical committee meeting will be held on Wednesday.

Hand sirens arrive
The hand sirens which would be sounded during different phases of the implosion arrived at Maradu on Tuesday. They will be set up at initiation points of each apartment complex. Electrical sirens will also be provided.

