Schools in Ernakulam make the switch

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the state government issues strict directives against use of plastics in government and aided schools, the CBSE schools in the city claim to have already taken necessary measures. Recently, a circular was issued by the office of the secretary-general of National Council of CBSE Schools to all the schools in the Trivandrum region against use of plastics.“Along with the circular, we have also sent the directives issued by the Directorate of General Education, Government of Kerala, in this regard,” said Indira Rajan, secretary-general of National Council of CBSE Schools.

According to her, steps have already been initiated by all CBSE schools as a part of the Swachh Vidyalaya-Shrestha Vidyalaya Campaign to make the campuses green and clean. “The project has already been implemented in over 560 CBSE affiliated school in Kerala. Since Shrestha Vidyalaya Awards will be conferred to schools having the cleanest and greenest campuses in February, the schools need to seriously consider implementing the project in earnest,” she said.

According to her, along with prompting students to do away with the use of plastic carry bags, they should be made aware of the need to be responsible citizens.“Students should be made aware of the need to abandon plastic since their future is at stake. I think we will be able to make headway,” she said.

According to her, her school was the first one to do away with the ball-point pens. “My students have been using ink pens for quite some time. Just like it has been stated in the government circular, refills from the pens are causing a huge problem,” she said. Besides, doing away with plastic carry bags, many schools in the city have also got the students to switch over to steel water bottles and tiffins. “We had stopped using plastic quite some time back,” said Sreekumar Kartha, principal, Global Public School. According to him, they have even stopped using paper cups in their cafeteria.

“We have been using only steel glasses and utensils in our cafeteria. Even styrofoam cups and plates along with spoons are a strict no-no,” he said. According to him, they have issued circular asking parents to switch over to steel water bottles and tiffin boxes.

“However, the issue of the ball-point pen needs more consideration. We are planning to introduce the policy for the teachers. But since, CBSE insists that students must use ball-point pens for the board exams, enforcing the same for the kids might be difficult,” said Kartha. “Paper pens are a solution,” said Premalatha Shaji, a teacher at Cochin Refineries School.