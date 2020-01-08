Shalini Joslin’s magic carpets can light up homes

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Shalini Joslin’s carpets may not help you soar the world at your pace but will transform your home into a space you wouldn’t want to leave. The recipient of the ‘Iconic Women Creating a Better World for All’ Award 2019 at the Women Economic Forum 2019 and founder of the store ‘Carpet Barn’ at Vyttila, Shalini ventured into business many wouldn’t dare undertake in a city plagued with humidity and peak summers.

“Ten years ago, I’d gone to a friend’s housewarming. She’s an interior designer, and while the entire house was decorated impeccably, the rugs on her floor didn’t seem to match. She told me she couldn’t find appropriate carpets in Kochi. That struck me. While I researched the possibility of bringing carpets and rugs to the city, I was discouraged by many who cited obvious reasons such as the climate,” says the Kochi-based entrepreneur. However, that didn’t deter her spirit. Shalini observed that the existing market in Kochi didn’t provide ample options.

“Back then, a carpet or a rug was the last element people considered important in a house. For them, it was just a ‘mat’. The public was unaware of the techniques involved in making a rug, the weavers behind it and India’s history in the making of carpets. Luxury hotels ended up sourcing rugs from other states. These factors triggered me to start my business and set out to North India in search of weavers,” she quips. Shalini procures woollen rugs for homes and hotels and nylon ones for commercial establishments.

The ‘Carpet Barn’s’ USP is undoubtedly customisation, the sole reason why it took Shalini 10 years to begin a store in the city (opened in December 2019). “Carpets are made as per the client’s requirement; ranging from the quality, the size, shape and colour. Therefore, it didn’t make sense to open a store and keep stock. However, of late, I realised that people hunted for carpets in the last minute.

And nowadays, most middle-class families have begun to focus on the central element of their houses. As a result, I began receiving enquiries for ready-made carpets. So, I set up a store for such clients, interior designers and architects. I also invested in 2,500 colour poms for the client to select colours,” she explains. Shalini’s notable clients include Terminal 3 and administrative offices at CIAL, Hotel Casino, Hotel Avenue Regent. Grand Hyatt and Crowne Plaza. “The requirement increases and it gets better by the year. I hope to cater to the entire state in future,” she adds.