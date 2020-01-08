Home Cities Kochi

Students study problems faced by elderly people

Students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, East Maradi, have launched an initiative which aims to understand and find a solution to the problems faced by the elderly.

Published: 08th January 2020 06:51 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, East Maradi, have launched an initiative which aims to understand and find a solution to the problems faced by the elderly. The students collected the data regarding the elderly living in Maradi grama panchayat for the initiative.According to Sameer Siddiqui, NSS programme officer, GVHSS, East Maradi, students went around and visited all the wards of the panchayat. 

“They interacted with the elderly. The interactions helped the students understand the mental, emotional and physical changes that happen as people age,” he said. “As a part of the initiative, the students also visited Teresa Bhavan Old Age home located at Maradi Angel Voice Junction. The students spent some time with the inmates of the old age home,” said Sameer. 

The students got to see the reality of life during their visits when they came upon a physically challenged elderly man called Marimuthu loitering in the street. “It was heartening to see the students didn’t hesitate a bit in getting food for the old man, he added. 

