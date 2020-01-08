The green teacher

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Welcomed by love birds and plants on the first floor, I walked to the terrace where Sathyanarayanan, a French teacher from the city, has 350 pots — some vegetables, some flowers, with birds looking for flowers to sit on. This garden in his house at Chromepet is a home for our winged friends.

The green space also has honeybees flitting from one flower to another, sucking the eternal nectar.

Sathyanaraynan began gardening five years back when he felt that his family deserves good food without any chemicals added to it. Besides, gardening relaxed him. “Life of a teacher is hectic and stressful. One has to deal with the temperament of young adults. Gardening helps me unwind,” he says, adding that often in his class he talks to his students about his experiences in gardening.

In his terrace garden, he has a 200-litre barrel which contains a mixture of water, cow dung and jaggery. It is daily manure for his plants, which he uses instead of just water. He uses neem oil to ward off pests. The entrance of his house is decked up with oxygen-generating plants, cactii and mother-in-law’s tongue. “Home gardens are one way in which we can all preserve greenery and ensure a healthy living. I started with 50 pots and now I have 350. I attended a gardening workshop four years ago after which I felt confident and began gardening,” he says, watering his plants.

A part of many social media groups with other terrace gardeners, the 50-year-old says he learns more about gardening and how to maintain his garden from members through these platforms. He waters his plants every morning and evening.He lets me taste a martangalika fruit which he has grown organically. As I sample it, I look around to find several varieties of spinach on his terrace, like ponnanganni keerai, arai keerai and murungai keerai. Some of them like the red-leafed spinach are not often found in the city. “This is high in iron and helps increase the haemoglobin content. Those who are anemic should consume this variant,” he says.While he does not know if his children will take his hobby forward, he wishes to work on the garden as long as he can.