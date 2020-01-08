Youth who stabbed girl in Kakkanad arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The attack on a 17-year-old girl by a 20-year-old youth at Kakkanad on Monday was a well-planned attempt to murder her for breaking up their relationship, according to the police. Amal of Thanapadathu Veettil at Padamugal, who had been on the run after the incident, was arrested by the Infopark police from the house of his relative at Thevakkal by 3am on Tuesday.

According to the police, the youth arrived at the playschool, where the girl, Noorjahan of Athani in Kakkanad, is working as a part-time employee, with a knife to kill her. “The youth and the girl had been in a relationship for about two years. However, she backtracked after one of her relatives informed the matter to her mother after he saw both of them at Kadambrayar last month. Following the directives of the family members, the girl ended the relationship. This provoked the accused and he decided to finish her off. He came to Kakkanad with a knife which was used in his house,” said an officer.

The girl is recuperating at Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery. According to hospital authorities, the girl’s condition is serious. She suffered injuries in the abdomen and neck after Amal stabbed her.

The incident occurred around 5pm when Noorjahan was returning home. When she reached near Kusumagiri Hospital, Amal, who was on a motorcycle, stopped and stabbed her. Though onlookers chased him, he managed to escape. The girl is also pursuing a medical lab technician course in the city.

Condition of girl serious

