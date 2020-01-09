Home Cities Kochi

Bharat bandh: Despite promise to open shops, traders join shutdown

The strike also came at a time when the existence of India as a democratic country is under threat.

Published: 09th January 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though  office-bearers of the apex bodies of businessmen and industrialists in the state had vowed to keep shops open during Wednesday’s strike,  99 per cent of business establishments remained closed during the 24-hour shutdown called by the coordination committee of trade unions. Functionaries of organisations like Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) said this was because most of their members decided to take it as an opportunity to register their protest against the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and its ineffectiveness  in combating economic slowdown.

“We issued clear instructions to KVVES members to open the shops as we had taken a collective stance against shutdowns last year. However, most of the shop owners took a decision on their own. They said they saw this as an opportunity to register the protest against CAA and the economic slowdown. Hence, we decided to leave the matter to  personal discretion,” said KVVES state president T Naziruddin.

K M Lenin, KVVES state vice-president, said, “The strike was called at a time when the country is facing a major economic slowdown. Business is dull at a majority of the commercial establishments here.  The wrong policies of the government have added to the mounting woes of traders. The strike also came at a time when the existence of India as a democratic country is under threat. That is why KVVES supported  the strike”.

In a statement, C K Manisankar, convener, Joint Trade Union District Committee,  said along with shop owners, contract labourers, fishermen at Fort Kochi, Chellanam, Vypeenkara and Munambam harbours and passenger ferries also took part in the strike. The nationwide strike was called by members of 10 trade unions, including AITUC, INTUC, CITU and AICCTU.

TAGS
Bharat bandh
India Matters
