Bharat bandh: Ernakulam comes to a standstill

Strike largely peaceful | Some protesters forcibly close offices, shops | Buses, taxis stay off the road | Attendance in offices takes a hit

Published: 09th January 2020 07:01 AM

Arterial roads of the city wore a deserted look as shops and other commercial establishments downed shutters during the general strike on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 24-hour general strike called by various trade unions on Wednesday hit normal life in the district. At some places, protesters blocked movement of vehicles. Officials with the district special branch offices of Kochi city and the Ernakulam Rural Police claimed no untoward incidents were reported within their limits.“At some places, protesters forcibly closed private offices like banks and blocked vehicles during protest marches. However, police mobile units intervened and cleared the protesters,” said an official with the Kochi City Special Branch office. Several commuters used private vehicles to travel on the day.

No buses or cabs
Passengers travelling to or arriving at railway stations and Kochi airport were affected the worst as buses and taxis, including online cabs, stayed off the road. KSRTC and private buses stopped plying from Tuesday midnight. However, KSRTC operated Sabarimala services. “We operated 63 buses from Ernakulam South railway station on the day. There was good rush as pilgrims were aware that protesters will not block Sabarimala buses. With no passengers, most of the services to other routes were cancelled,” said V M Thajudeen Sahib, KSRTC District Transport Officer. State Water Transport Department boats also did not operate the entire day affecting the movement of people residing in islands close to the city.

A family from Hyderabad stranded at Ernakulam
South railway station as taxis and buses stayed
off the road

Metro to the rescue
With buses, taxis and boats staying off the road, the Kochi Metro proved to be a lifesaver for people travelling to the main centres of Kochi city and Aluva. Till 7pm, 35,120 persons took the metro. “There was good rush in the morning as office-goers used the metro to reach their work places. The rush ceased by evening. Our average daily ridership is around 65,000 and we expected around 30,000-40,000 riders on the day of the strike,” said an official of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd.

Low attendance seen in govt offices
Attendance in government offices was low as most employees were affiliated to trade unions that had called the general strike. Attendance at the Civil Station was around 35 per cent and most offices did not function. The High Court, district courts and magistrate courts functioned on strike days. Several cases were adjourned.

Spl Economic Zone also affected
Despite the High Court ordering police protection to ensure the smooth functioning of the Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ), attendance was low owing to the absence of buses. “As per the High Court’s directive, police protection was provided to ensure protesters did not block the entrance of CSEZ. However, only around 20 per cent of employees could reach the offices functioning on the CSEZ campus due to the absence of buses. CSEZ is one of the key players in export from the state. With the state trying to attract investments, the government should ensure smooth operation of CSEZ,” said K K Pillai, president of CSEZ Industries Association.

Attendance in offices
20% Cochin Special Economic Zone 
60% Infopark, Kakkanad                     
Cochin Port
6 ships operated from port as per schedule
Kochi Metro
35,120 riders till 7pm

