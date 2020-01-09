Bharat bandh: Movement of cruise tourists unaffected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The movement of tourists, who reached Kochi on a cruise ship, was not affected in Wednesday’s strike. Costa Victoria, the cruise ship from Mumbai en route to Male, arrived at the Cochin Shipyard with nearly 1,400 domestic tourists of whom around 700 disembarked in Kochi.

The ship sailed to Male on Wednesday night. “We had arranged taxis at the port to take the tourists to various destinations in Kochi. Since tourism sector was exempted from the strike, the movement of tourists was not affected. All the facilities were arranged at the port to ensure cruise tourists do not get affected from the strike,” said S Vijaya Kumar, secretary, District Tourism Promotion Council, Ernakulam.

At the same time, several foreign tourists staying at Fort Kochi had to remain in their hotels as public transport, including buses and boats, did not function on the day. Most shops and restaurants at Fort Kochi were also closed. At some places, anti-hartal campaigners and police helped tourists reach their destinations.