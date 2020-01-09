Home Cities Kochi

Fusing the old and new

Dentist-turned-interior designer Thomas Manjooran marries Victorian aesthetics with contemporary design principles in his work

Published: 09th January 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Dr Thomas Manjooran S believes in designing homes that elevate the lifestyle of its occupants. While the focus on aesthetics and functional living spaces distinguishes his works, Thomas also stands out for the unusual trajectory his career has taken. The doctor made his way into the realm of design a few years into his medical profession.

“I used to do interior designing for dental clinics. But my interest in design got a fillip when a friend asked me to design the interior of his house back in 2003. The house was covered by a magazine, post which, I started getting calls from different quarters seeking my services,” says Thomas, who now has close to 80 spaces across the state to his credit. To many, the combination of dentistry and designing might seem like chalk and cheese, but Thomas begs to differ. “Dentistry is an art as well as a science. We look at the symmetry of faces in cosmetic dentistry. For buildings too, symmetry can add to their beauty and grandeur,”says the medico-turned-designer.

The lack of formal education in design or architecture hasn’t stopped this doctor. He charts the floor plan for the houses he is set to design, goes to a professional with knowledge in designing tools for drawing the elevation and then approaches a structural engineer to discuss the construction aspects.“I focus on the aesthetics and functionality of the houses, while the engineer tells me how to turn my ideas into reality. I supervise the entire construction phase and make sure everything comes together according to the plan,” he adds.

Thomas likes to call his design ethos, transitional, which takes inspiration from the Victorian era, as well as contemporary design principles. While he is spurred by the grandeur of the genteel era, the clean and straight lines in his work follow the latter school of design. “The recent innovations in design may hold the wow factor for the next couple of years, while the Victorian style is timeless, which is why I like to fuse them in my woks,” says Thomas.

To create living spaces that are minimalistic and elegant, Thomas focuses on including earthy tones, open spaces and glass which allows passage of light. Furniture is done in a mix of cane and wood. Swimming pools are another element that Thomas advocates for in his designs. He believes they make for a great relaxation spot for the entire family. 

