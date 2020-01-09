Home Cities Kochi

Kochi one of the venues for tribal youth exchange programme

Around 100 members reached the camp on Wednesday. The programme will be inaugurated by Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan at 5.30pm.

Published: 09th January 2020

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The 12th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme (TYEP), organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will begin at Government Youth Hostel at Kakkanad here on Thursday. Under TYEP, 4,000 young tribals selected from 31 districts across seven states will get a chance to understand the culture, lifestyle and language of people living in other states. 

Around 100 members reached the camp on Wednesday. The programme will be inaugurated by Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan at 5.30pm. Hibi Eden, MP, and District Collector S Suhas will be part of the inaugural ceremony. The camp will conclude on January 15. Kochi, hosting the camp for the first time, is one of the 20 venues selected for the programme. As many as 200 tribal youths selected from Jharkhand and Odisha will attend the week-long camp here. The participants were selected by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). 

“The Home Ministry’s idea was to select tribal youths from states which they assumed were under the influence of left-wing extremism. The selected members, aged between 15 and 29, are sent to 20 camps. Each camp can accommodate up to 220 members, with a BSF/CRPF officer escorting every 10 members,” said Toney Thomas, camp coordinator.

K Kunhammed, state director, NYKS, said the participants will have cultural exchange and be exposed to industrial and urban developments. “Most of the participants may not have travelled to other states. They need to know what is happening in other parts of the country. We need to bring them to the forefront through the camp,” he said. 

The youths in Kochi camp will be from Garwha, Lohardaga and Simdega districts of Jharkhand, and Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri districts of Odisha.  The 25 volunteers of the camp will be of the same age group as that of the members so that peer group interaction happens effectively. “Kochi being a commercial centre will expose them to urban lifestyle and culture. They will be taken to HMT Ltd on January 11. Food culture exchange is also a pivotal part of the programme. They will also visit Lulu Mall and Fort Kochi and will be taken on a boat ride. Interactive sessions and competitions between the participants of both states will also be held,” said Toney. 

