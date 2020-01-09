Maradu flats: Probe into violation on, chargesheet in two months

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the four apartment complexes in Maradu are to be demolished on January 11 and 12 following a Supreme Court directive, the inquiry into the illegal appropriation of government land and violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms by the builders, is yet to be over. The probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch is based on three cases registered against the builders by Maradu and Panangad police.

Sources said it will take the probe team two more months to file the chargesheet. “The investigation was delayed as the officer in charge was busy with another probe. However, the SIT is taking earnest efforts to net the officials and politicians involved in granting permission for the illegal construction,” said an official.

Sources in the SIT said the accused had reportedly destroyed crucial documents regarding the granting of permission for the construction with the consent of the panchayat administration in 2006. The SIT has to record the statements of KA Devassy, former Maradu grama panchayat president, and around 250 flat owners.