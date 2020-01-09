Home Cities Kochi

Maradu flats: Probe into violation on, chargesheet in two months

Sources said it will take the probe team two more months to file the chargesheet.

Published: 09th January 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Fort Kochi Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is in charge of the demolition, interacts with Jet Demolitions managing director Joe Brinkmann following the finalisation of explosive filling at Golden Kayaloram on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the four apartment complexes in Maradu are to be demolished on January 11 and 12 following a Supreme Court directive, the inquiry into the illegal appropriation of government land and violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms by the builders, is yet to be over. The probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch is based on three cases registered against the builders by Maradu and Panangad police.

Sources said it will take the probe team two more months to file the chargesheet. “The investigation was delayed as the officer in charge was busy with another probe. However, the SIT is taking earnest efforts to net the officials and politicians involved in granting permission for the illegal construction,” said an official. 

Sources in the SIT said the accused had reportedly destroyed crucial documents regarding the granting of permission for the construction with the consent of the panchayat administration in 2006. The SIT has to record the statements of KA Devassy, former Maradu grama panchayat president, and around 250 flat owners. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu Maradu flats demolition
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp