Home Cities Kochi

Maradu flats: There is no room for concern, says Jet Demolitions MD

Reiterating utmost safety in the final controlled implosion, the Edifice Engineering team has completed the filling of explosives and charging of all three buildings assigned to them on Wednesday. 

Published: 09th January 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of the members of the technical committee visit Alfa Serene twin towers at Maradu to take stock of the progress of the pre-blasting works on Friday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reiterating utmost safety in the final controlled implosion, the Edifice Engineering team has completed the filling of explosives and charging of all three buildings assigned to them on Wednesday. “The water bodies and bridge will remain safe. Though a few pieces of concrete will fall into the water bodies, these will not create any significant impact on the environment,” said Joe Brinkmann, managing director of South Africa-based Jet Demolitions which is a partner firm of Edifice.  

However, the Edifice team and Brinkmann agreed that the conditions of Maradu are completely different from their previous assignments. “The soil condition in the area is quite soft. It gives us an advantage by reducing the ground vibrations. The impact of collapse will be absorbed readily by the soil,” Brinkmann said. The officials clarified that noise from the demolition will be audible within the exclusion zone and the structures will come down in a slanting position. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats demolition
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp