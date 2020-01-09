Maradu flats: There is no room for concern, says Jet Demolitions MD

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reiterating utmost safety in the final controlled implosion, the Edifice Engineering team has completed the filling of explosives and charging of all three buildings assigned to them on Wednesday. “The water bodies and bridge will remain safe. Though a few pieces of concrete will fall into the water bodies, these will not create any significant impact on the environment,” said Joe Brinkmann, managing director of South Africa-based Jet Demolitions which is a partner firm of Edifice.

However, the Edifice team and Brinkmann agreed that the conditions of Maradu are completely different from their previous assignments. “The soil condition in the area is quite soft. It gives us an advantage by reducing the ground vibrations. The impact of collapse will be absorbed readily by the soil,” Brinkmann said. The officials clarified that noise from the demolition will be audible within the exclusion zone and the structures will come down in a slanting position.