Matters of the mind and heart

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Art comes from the heart and science from the head, but if you turn the pages of history, both artists and scientists have committed or attempted suicide. “Why is that?”; Questions the character Yamuna about halfway through the eponymous play. The 90-minute one-woman act which was recently staged at River Bourne Centre in Kochi explores the often unrecognised links between the two diverging fields.

Yamuna narrates the coming of age story of its titular character, an equally gifted dancer and mathematician who hails from the historical town of Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu. “The play is fictitious, but traces the life and struggles of the protagonist starting from when she first attends school until the day she receives a prestigious award for her work,” says Arun Rajkumar (Vedarun Rajkumar), the director of the play.

Yamuna views everything through the lens of symmetry to an extent that it affects her personal choice. She navigates life in adherence to the principle. “This symmetry is also what connects dance and math for her. I wanted to explore the connection between art and science—two fields conventionally thought to be distinct,” adds Arun.

Arun, who is otherwise an applied mathematician and a professor at IIIT Madras, calls himself an art enthusiast. His tryst with theatre began during his stint at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. “Theatre is more of a passion for me. I don’t make a living out of this. It started with me creating productions for the theatre society at IISc in 2015. My first play was in Tamil as were the next two,” says 34-year-old. So far, he has scripted and directed four plays, Yamuna being his maiden English production to premiered in May 2018 at Bengaluru.

The play begins with a 20 something Yamuna at the brink of great honour and reminiscing about her life so far. Much of the narrative is told through a series of flashbacks depicting crucial episodes from her past. A Bharatanatyam dancer herself, Preethi Bharadwaj assumes the character of Yamuna with exceptional agility. Her movements are fluid despite the turbulence in her expressions. She especially excels in scenes from Yamuna’s childhood, enacting the innocence and spunk of a young girl with unassuming charm.

“One half of Yamuna is me because I am also a dancer like her but the mathematician half is completely alien to me. Also, the movements are more natural to me, but reciting and emoting text for one-and-a-half hours is something I have never done before. I was unsure of being able to remember the script which was 20 pages long and intonate it properly, hence we decided to record some of the dialogue that would be played in the background and I choreographed movements for those scenes. This also broke the monotony of the performance,” says Preethi.

Preethi, who ventured into theatre around five years ago with the drama, ‘Where the shadow ends’, has previously choreographed for theatre productions. It was during one such consultation that she met Arun who sought her expertise in classical dance for one of his earlier productions. Yamuna will next be staged in Chennai on January 26 and in Thiruvananthapuram on February 16.