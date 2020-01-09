Home Cities Kochi

Meet at SCMS discusses security for the elderly

Old age is a great time to sit back and enjoy life and remaining happy is a significant contributor to healthy aging.

Published: 09th January 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Old age is a great time to sit back and enjoy life and remaining happy is a significant contributor to healthy aging. The fourth Biennial International Conference on Aging Well, held at SCMS College in Kochi, provided a platform for professionals involved in senior care, educators and researchers to discuss innovative ideas to help the elderly live independently and securely. The focus of the discussions included geriatrics, gerontology, gerento management and public policies.

Though geriatric care is vital to any nation, only extrapolated data is available in India, said SCMS Group of Educational Institutions director Radha Thevannoor, convenor of the conference.   “Nobody in our country openly speaks about ageing. They don’t consider it a serious matter as the youth constitute most of our population and their concerns matter more than than that of the aged” she said.  Ageing is inevitable but it is also a very sensitive phase in one’s life. During this time they are both physically and emotionally weak. They feel isolated and neglected by their younger generation. 

“Around 12.8% of Kerala’s population and 5.3% of India’s population is above the age of 65. This number causes a major concern. Until a person is healthy, ageing should not be considered a burden. The older generation should learn to enjoy their lives before they get confined to a bed,” said Radha. Kerala University Sociology Department assistant professor Chitra S Nair made a presentation on self and social identity of aged women.

“Elderly women generally would like to act normal and usual as  any other woman of a lesser age. But they shy away from performing due to social stigma. Widows usually wear pale and plain sarees and avoid wearing jewellery. Social identity sometimes takes over self-identity and this negatively affects the elderly who are in depression,” she said.

The conference was mainly aimed at making the MBA students of SCMS School of Technology and Management aware of the problems faced by their grandparents and support them. “ This is a very good initiative. We get to know about the problems the aged face and we try to relate more with them” said a student.

