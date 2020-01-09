Home Cities Kochi

No lessons learnt: Broadway least bothered about fire safety

Six months after the disastrous fire outbreak at the shopping spot, fire safety norms still remain on paper  

Published: 09th January 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of last year’s fire outbreak at Broadway

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 2019 saw major fire tragedies being averted in the nick of time, including those at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant and a massive one at Kochi’s commercial zone, Broadway. One would assume that such incidents would prompt authorities concerned to prepare and prevent further tragedies. However, a year down, the proposals continue to remain on paper.  

Though the proposal on the safety of the Brahmapuram waste plant has inched forward, an audit prepared by the Fire and Safety Department in 2016, which was resubmitted to the district collector and corporation secretary in 2019, is stuck in red tape. Moreover, the city continues to be unsafe with zero functional fire hydrants.

This is when another high-risk zone in Kerala, the iconic SM Street in Kozhikode, underwent a makeover in December 2019  wherein automatic fire hydrants were installed in shops, fire extinguishers maintained, faulty cables and wirings replaced. Now, with the presence of fire hydrants, fire engines do not even have to enter the street in case of an accident.

File picture of a dinghy shop at Broadway

Broadway’s plight

For Broadway, the Fire and Safety Department had submitted a proposal which mandated the installation of fire hydrants every 30 metres, provision of a fire extinguisher to every shop owner and awareness sessions for shop owners. As per regional fire officer K K Shiju, extinguishers have been placed in a few shops, but it will do nothing to avoid major casualties due to the lack of an efficient detection system and hydrants. 

“We had given every shop owner awareness lessons on fire and safety measures, including effective waste management systems as the latter if dumped can catch fire during the summer season. But, the installation of fire hydrants hasn’t taken place. The proposal was submitted, but there has not been any update,” he said.  The absence of effective systems has led to the department filling their tankers from water sources at the Gandhinagar Fire Station and the Ernakulathappan ground.

“On our part, we continue to provide awareness sessions. The corporation must take charge and implement further measures. Traders must be actively involved in the same. Installing fire extinguishers, hydrants and alarms must not be considered an expense, rather a matter of safety. Most fires take place at night; large losses can be avoided if there are systems to do the needful,” Shiju said.

Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce general secretary  TGF Paul said a reduction in the number of permanent workers in Broadway plays a factor. “Over the years, Broadway has become a space for daily wage workers who do not stay for more than six months. Therefore, they aren’t interested in maintaining the shop or abiding by the safety measures required. Not just safety measures, the beautification plan of Broadway continues to be on the anvil for several years; authorities concerned seemed to have lost enthusiasm,” he said.Corporation officials were unavailable for comment.

SM Street toes the line
Another high-risk zone in Kerala, the iconic SM Street in Kozhikode, underwent a makeover in December 2019  wherein automatic fire hydrants were installed in shops, fire extinguishers maintained, faulty cables and wiring replaced. Now, with the presence of fire hydrants, fire engines do not even have to enter the street in case of an accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Broadway
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp