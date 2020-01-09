No lessons learnt: Broadway least bothered about fire safety

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 2019 saw major fire tragedies being averted in the nick of time, including those at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant and a massive one at Kochi’s commercial zone, Broadway. One would assume that such incidents would prompt authorities concerned to prepare and prevent further tragedies. However, a year down, the proposals continue to remain on paper.

Though the proposal on the safety of the Brahmapuram waste plant has inched forward, an audit prepared by the Fire and Safety Department in 2016, which was resubmitted to the district collector and corporation secretary in 2019, is stuck in red tape. Moreover, the city continues to be unsafe with zero functional fire hydrants.

This is when another high-risk zone in Kerala, the iconic SM Street in Kozhikode, underwent a makeover in December 2019 wherein automatic fire hydrants were installed in shops, fire extinguishers maintained, faulty cables and wirings replaced. Now, with the presence of fire hydrants, fire engines do not even have to enter the street in case of an accident.

Broadway’s plight

For Broadway, the Fire and Safety Department had submitted a proposal which mandated the installation of fire hydrants every 30 metres, provision of a fire extinguisher to every shop owner and awareness sessions for shop owners. As per regional fire officer K K Shiju, extinguishers have been placed in a few shops, but it will do nothing to avoid major casualties due to the lack of an efficient detection system and hydrants.

“We had given every shop owner awareness lessons on fire and safety measures, including effective waste management systems as the latter if dumped can catch fire during the summer season. But, the installation of fire hydrants hasn’t taken place. The proposal was submitted, but there has not been any update,” he said. The absence of effective systems has led to the department filling their tankers from water sources at the Gandhinagar Fire Station and the Ernakulathappan ground.

“On our part, we continue to provide awareness sessions. The corporation must take charge and implement further measures. Traders must be actively involved in the same. Installing fire extinguishers, hydrants and alarms must not be considered an expense, rather a matter of safety. Most fires take place at night; large losses can be avoided if there are systems to do the needful,” Shiju said.

Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce general secretary TGF Paul said a reduction in the number of permanent workers in Broadway plays a factor. “Over the years, Broadway has become a space for daily wage workers who do not stay for more than six months. Therefore, they aren’t interested in maintaining the shop or abiding by the safety measures required. Not just safety measures, the beautification plan of Broadway continues to be on the anvil for several years; authorities concerned seemed to have lost enthusiasm,” he said.Corporation officials were unavailable for comment.

SM Street toes the line

