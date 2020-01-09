Shops forcibly closed at Pallikkara; two hurt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though no major incidents of violence were reported in Ernakulam during the nation-wide strike on Wednesday, two persons suffered minor injuries during a skirmish involving supporters of the strike and a shop owner. The incident at Pallikkara resulted in minor injuries to CG Babu, president, Vyapari Vyavasayi Pallikkara unit, according to Kunnathunadu police.

“We have recorded the statement of the injured and an FIR will be registered against the protesters who tried to close the shop,” said and officer.“Babu, along with another person, has been admitted to a private hospital and an inquiry is under way,” said an officer.