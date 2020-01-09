Home Cities Kochi

Thiruvairanikkulam temple festival set to begin on Thursday

The much-awaited annual ‘nadathurappu’ festival of Thiruvairanikkulam Mahadeva temple, Aluva, will commence on Thursday.

KOCHI:  The much-awaited annual ‘nadathurappu’ festival of Thiruvairanikkulam Mahadeva temple, Aluva, will commence on Thursday.The ‘nadathurappu’, where the sanctum sanctorum of Parvathi Devi is opened for 12 days till January 20, will begin with a ‘rath yatra’, bringing the sacred ornaments (thiruvabharanam) to be adorned on the idol of the goddess to the temple from Akavoor Mana Chathan temple in a chariot.

The procession, which will begin at 4 pm, will be accompanied by pookavadi, padayani, singarimelam and nadaswaram. Akavoor Sree Ramamurthy temple trust representatives will receive the ornaments and the flame from the eternal lamp of the temple from the Akavoor family members. Once the procession reaches the temple, the process of opening the sanctum sanctorum will begin. 

The people who hold the rights of the temple, the representatives of the Akavoor, Vediyoor, Venmani family representatives, temple trust representatives, Cherumukku Vasudevan Nampoothiripad, among others, will be present. The temple will be open for ‘darshan’ from 3am to 1.30pm and 3pm to 9pm everyday till January 20.

