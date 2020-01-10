A long way to go

Gopika varrier By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sitting here in temperate Kerala, can you imagine yourself in temperatures around -30 degree Celsius? Brr... bone-chilling, isn’t it? But this adventurous woman from Kochi who is presently staying in pleasant Bengaluru, Geethu Mohandas is dreaming about it and would soon be the first Kerala woman to participate in the Fjallraven Polar Expedition in the Arctic.

Geethu was filled with excitement when news about her selection into the polar expedition was out on January 7. Her name was selected following a global voting mechanism, in which she emerged third among contestants from 60 countries. “It is a 300km dog sled trek through Arctic wilderness. I first heard about it from Kollam native Niyog Krishnan, who participated in it in 2018. I had been exploring more details about it since I heard about the expedition and after gaining enough confidence, decided to apply for it. Unlike other adventurous treks that make strict guidelines for the participants, this polar expedition is one-of its-kind for ordinary people,” said Geethu.

A total of 20 participants, two from each zone around the globe, would participate in the expedition. While 10 participants are selected by a jury panel, the other 10 are selected through online public voting. The expenses of the participants are entirely funded by the company Fjallraven. Geethu has been into travel and tourism industry through her own startup ‘Let’s go for a camp’, while pursuing her career as a hardware engineer.

Launched four years ago, the company has organized more than 100 camps, both domestic and international, focusing on responsible tourism and village life experiences. “Travelling has fascinated me since childhood. The nature camps I used to take part along with one of my teachers Sharada at school, inspired me to travel and explore the world more. Now, our venture takes people for a lifetime of experiences around the world,” she said. Geethu’s husband Adish, is a founder partner of the venture.

Geethu is yet to get the itinerary for the expedition. As it is organised by a winter trekking equipment manufacturing company, the accessories for the expedition will be provided by them. “We have to make our body fit for travel while other training like controlling the dog sled and using the equipment will be provided by them. It is likely to be held in April,” she added.

For Geethu, this expedition would also be an answer to all those who indulged in cyberbullying her when she had applied. “I had to face adverse comments and negative messages in the name of being a woman for applying to the polar expedition. But, my friends supported me and I managed to gain more votes as well,” she said. Geethu has also been organising all-women trips through Sahasika, a wing of their venture, to introduce interested women to travelling.