Home Cities Kochi

Awareness key to containing leprosy

The only silver lining being, 4,992 fewer cases (3.2 per cent) were reported in the region as compared to the previous year, mainly due to a reduction in the number of new cases reported in India.

Published: 10th January 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: According to the Global Leprosy Update, 2018 released by World Health Organisation (WHO), the south east Asian region accounted for 71 per cent of new leprosy cases globally. India and Indonesia contributed to 92 per cent of the region’s case load. The only silver lining being, 4,992 fewer cases (3.2 per cent) were reported in the region as compared to the previous year, mainly due to a reduction in the number of new cases reported in India. The report also states that active case detection campaigns conducted across the country  with the involvement of female community health volunteersover the past four years have helped reduce the number of cases. 

The surveys conducted as part of the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) reveal that 53 cases were registered in the district in 2018-2019 as compared to 36 in the year before. A total of 31 cases have been detected untill December 31, 2019 for the year 2019-2020. Even as there is an increase in cases, medical officers say that awareness, along with proper medication, is key to containing the disease. There are two strains of the disease, paucibacillery (PB) and multibacillery (MB). PB leprosy is a milder strain characterised by few (up to five) skin lesions (pale or reddish), whereas MB is associated with multiple (more than five) skin lesions, nodules, plaques, thickened dermis or skin infiltration.

“The multi-drug therapy (MDT) treatment for the disease is being provided free of cost at all public health centres in the district. PB patients require medication for six months while people disgnosed with the MB strain require 12 months of treatment for complete cure,” said Dr Savitha K, district leprosy officer. 
Leprosy is an infectious disease caused by mycobacterium leprae bacteria, which is transmitted through affected persons, therefore increasing awareness about the disease and its symptoms plays an important role in containing it. 

“Awareness classes are being conducted at schools, colleges and residential areas by the district administration. ASHA workers are also trained to detect the disease. The stigma associated with the disease is yet to be completely eradicated. Patients prefer to get treated at health centres away from homes, but in most cases they receive complete support of the family,” she added. 

The district has also successfully met two out three targets of the WHO sustainable development goals-2025, for complete eradication of leprosy. The district has reported zero cases of leprosy in children and less than one per million incidence of grade II deformity rate (visible deformity).

Symptoms
●    Dark-skinned people might have light patches on the skin, while pale-skinned people have darker or             reddish patches 
●    Loss or decrease of sensation in the skin patches
●    Numbness or tingling in hand or feet
●    Weakness of hands, feet or eyelids
●    Painful nerves
●    Swelling or lumps in the face or earlobes
●    Painless wounds or burns on hands or feet

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp