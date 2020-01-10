Awareness key to containing leprosy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: According to the Global Leprosy Update, 2018 released by World Health Organisation (WHO), the south east Asian region accounted for 71 per cent of new leprosy cases globally. India and Indonesia contributed to 92 per cent of the region’s case load. The only silver lining being, 4,992 fewer cases (3.2 per cent) were reported in the region as compared to the previous year, mainly due to a reduction in the number of new cases reported in India. The report also states that active case detection campaigns conducted across the country with the involvement of female community health volunteersover the past four years have helped reduce the number of cases.

The surveys conducted as part of the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) reveal that 53 cases were registered in the district in 2018-2019 as compared to 36 in the year before. A total of 31 cases have been detected untill December 31, 2019 for the year 2019-2020. Even as there is an increase in cases, medical officers say that awareness, along with proper medication, is key to containing the disease. There are two strains of the disease, paucibacillery (PB) and multibacillery (MB). PB leprosy is a milder strain characterised by few (up to five) skin lesions (pale or reddish), whereas MB is associated with multiple (more than five) skin lesions, nodules, plaques, thickened dermis or skin infiltration.

“The multi-drug therapy (MDT) treatment for the disease is being provided free of cost at all public health centres in the district. PB patients require medication for six months while people disgnosed with the MB strain require 12 months of treatment for complete cure,” said Dr Savitha K, district leprosy officer.

Leprosy is an infectious disease caused by mycobacterium leprae bacteria, which is transmitted through affected persons, therefore increasing awareness about the disease and its symptoms plays an important role in containing it.

“Awareness classes are being conducted at schools, colleges and residential areas by the district administration. ASHA workers are also trained to detect the disease. The stigma associated with the disease is yet to be completely eradicated. Patients prefer to get treated at health centres away from homes, but in most cases they receive complete support of the family,” she added.

The district has also successfully met two out three targets of the WHO sustainable development goals-2025, for complete eradication of leprosy. The district has reported zero cases of leprosy in children and less than one per million incidence of grade II deformity rate (visible deformity).

Symptoms

● Dark-skinned people might have light patches on the skin, while pale-skinned people have darker or reddish patches

● Loss or decrease of sensation in the skin patches

● Numbness or tingling in hand or feet

● Weakness of hands, feet or eyelids

● Painful nerves

● Swelling or lumps in the face or earlobes

● Painless wounds or burns on hands or feet