Centenarian school to get a total facelift soon

Things are looking bright for Government High School, Kuttamassery with infrastructure development worth `24 lakh

Published: 10th January 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

The newly-formed science laboratory at Government High School, Kuttamassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Authorities of Government High School, Kuttamassery are on cloud nine. For the first time in the 116-year-old school’s history, a huge sum of `24 lakh is being spent on improving its infrastructure. The project, christened ‘Techno Unnati’, is being implemented by the Kochi sub-section of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). “This is the highest amount to be ever spent on the school,” said Abdul Gafoor, president of the school’s parents-teachers association. He added that the deluge of 2018 had submerged the entire ground floor of the school, destroying classrooms and amenities. “The school lost valuable records that were almost a century old and all electronic equipment. We could only salvage the wooden furniture,” he said. Following the flood, the school limped back to an almost normal state with help from various NGOs and individuals, he added. 

“Now, IEEE has installed a well-equipped science laboratory. It even carried out some maintenance work before it,” said Gafoor. Bijoy Jose, the secretary of the Kochi sub-section of IEEE, said Techno Unnati aims at revitalising the school.“This was one of the six projects selected out of 35 proposals submitted for funding needs. It bagged the highest amount of `24 lakh,” said Bijoy. The science laboratory has been handed over to the school authorities.

Setting up a computer laboratory is the next step, said Bijoy. “The lab that students are using now is very crude. A lot of work is needed to get the new laboratory up and running,” he said. After this, a portion of the fund will be used to revamp the centre for the physically-challenged at the school. “The aim is to help the students studying at the Kerala Blind School nearby. We have an understanding with Chakshumathi, a charitable organisation, and will hold year-long activities at the centre for such kids,” he said.Gafoor said a lot still needs to be done for upgrading infrastructure facilities in the school. “For a school with over 700 students, of which 240 are in higher secondary section, the classroom facilities are insufficient,” he said. 

While `2.4 crore had been sanctioned to construct new buildings, nothing has actualised yet,” he said.  He said the Plus One and Plus Two students are being forced to sit in classrooms designed for pre-schoolers. “Imagine grown-up students being crammed into a small room. The asbestos roof doesn’t help either,” said Gafoor.

