Confusion over closing sewage pipes of nearby apartments

Corporation engineers have already asked workers to close the sewage pipelines from the apartments which open into the backwaters.

Published: 10th January 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the High Court directive to explore the possibility of linking sewage pipes of apartments at Marine Drive to the general sewer line,  Mayor Soumini Jain has directed the corporation secretary to prepare a report in this regard.  

Corporation engineers have already asked workers to close the sewage pipelines from the apartments which open into the backwaters. The civic body officials submitted before the court that 65 apartment complexes and commercial buildings at Marine Drive empty the sewage into the backwaters and it has already closed down 30 such pipelines. The civic body acted on the instructions of the court last week following a petition from Ranjit G Thampi.

“Corporation engineers who inspected the site last week had found that certain sewage pipes open into the backwaters. They also instructed the workers to close the pipes by cutting them in between. However, more clarification is needed in this regard. With the court having given two weeks to submit a statement, we will ask the corporation secretary to look into the issue. The engineers will be asked to submit a detailed report on the total number of sewage pipes in the area,” said  Soumini. The report is expected next week.

When counsel for the corporation submitted on Thursday that steps are being taken to close  the sewage lines, the court observed that if it is done overnight, the public will suffer. “The court’s observation is right. Moreover, the sewage pipeline laid by the corporation, connecting some of the canals, passes through the area. If we close the pipelines, which carry the water from canals to the backwaters, the entire city will encounter heavy waterlogging,” said Soumini.

The Mayor said a detailed report is necessary for assessing the practicability of  linking   sewage pipes of apartments and GCDA complex at marine drive  with the sewage pipeline maintained by the GCDA and the corporation. “A blueprint of the existing pipelines is needed to chalk out a proper plan. We also need to hold discussions with the apartment owners concerned as well as the GCDA. We will take a call on the issue  after getting the report from the corporation secretary,” she said.

