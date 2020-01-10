Home Cities Kochi

Draining sewage into Marine Drive lake unfortunate, says HC

Directs corporation to explore possibility of linking sewage pipes of nearby apartments and GCDA complex to the general sewer pipeline

Published: 10th January 2020 07:07 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday observed that draining sewage from apartment complexes as well as the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) complex into the lake at Marine Drive walkway was unfortunate.

The court also issued a directive to the Kochi Corporation to explore the possibility of linking the sewage pipes of the apartments and the GCDA complex at Marine Drive to the general sewer pipeline.
When the petition filed by Ranjit G Thampi seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the authorities concerned, including the corporation and the GCDA, for not complying with the court’s order came up for hearing, the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly asked the corporation whether the apartments had sewage treatment plants.

“If not, how did the corporation grant building permit to the apartments? It is the corporation’s duty to take appropriate action,” the court observed. Senior Advocate Jaju Babu, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the GCDA and Kochi Corporation had failed to comply with the earlier directives of the court, including the one ordering installation of lights and CCTV cameras along the walkway. The counsel submitted that sewage discharge into the lake should be stopped.

The corporation had earlier informed the court that 65 pipes were seen connected to the backwaters from the apartments and commercial complexes. The counsel for the corporation submitted that steps were being taken to close the pipes.

However, the court said doing so all of a sudden would create difficulties for people. “Since there is a provision for discharging human waste that is accumulating day by day, the corporation should ensure the waste is removed from the apartments and the complex on a day-to-day basis,” it said. It directed the corporation to file a statement within two weeks.

The counsel for the corporation submitted that steps were being taken to close the pipes. However, the court said doing so all of a sudden would create difficulties for people. “Since there is a provision for discharging human waste that is accumulating day by day, the corporation should ensure the waste is removed from the apartments and the complex on a day-to-day basis,” it said. It directed the corporation to file a statement within two weeks

