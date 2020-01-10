Home Cities Kochi

In the mood for seafood

CMFRI food fest has a mouth-watering platter of seafood delicacies, including octopus

Published: 10th January 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is often touted as a paradise for seafood lovers. But despite the spectrum of aquatic varieties that the state offerss, octopus rarely finds mention on restaurant menus. However, the ongoing three-day food fest at Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), in conjunction with the third international symposium on Marine ecosystems has people thronging to the stalls to sample preparations like octopus momos, octopus biryani, chilli octopus and octopus cutlets. 

“We decided to promote octopus delicacies at the festival to expose Kochiites to it. We directed the Kudumbashree units to come up with a few octopus preparations, and the response has been overwhelming,” says Dr Sunil Mohamed, principal scientist at CMFRI and convenor of the symposium. 

Octopus biriyani being served at the
seafood fest organised by CMFRI  A Sanesh

Another highlight at the food festival is the arikadukka (fried stuffed mussels). “The preparation is a speciality of the Malabar region. You don’t find it in Kochi that often. Mussels are rich in protein and Omega3 fatty acids. We have brought in an accredited cook from Kozhikode to prepare the snack,” says Rekha Nair, principal scientist at CMFRI. Also selling like hot cakes is the tuna puttu served at the stall run by a cooperative from Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep. “We are also selling tuna pappad, a variety of tuna snacks and pickles,” says Mohamed Ismail, director of Minams cooperative. 

With an emphasis on offering ethnic Kerala delights, CMFRI has engaged self-help units, cooperative societies and women-centred ventures. The counter with seasoned live oysters manned by woman farmers from Moothakunnam is another favourite of the crowd. Picked, carved and seasoned mildly with a drizzle of lime juice and cardamom, a shell is being sold for `50. The farming collective, run under brand Samudra Oushadhi, receives technical guidance from CMFRI. 

“The fest comprises 10 exclusive seafood stalls and few organic produce stalls. We decided to come up with a seafood fest after gauging the positive response we received during the Kisan fest a couple of months back, where we had only two seafood stalls,” says Rekha.

The institute’s agenda to popularise nutrient-rich seafood has surely paid off. “Despite the hartal yesterday, a long queue had gathered for octopus dishes by the evening. People came in large numbers by word of mouth and we were only able to wind up business by 9.30pm,” adds Rekha. The festival concludes on Friday.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp