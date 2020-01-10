Life of a storyteller

By Express News Service

KOCHI: VJ Mathews Vanniyamparambil has come out with his 27th book (fourth in English) called ‘From Cemetery to Seminary’. It has been self-published on Amazon and has been priced at `300. The book narrates the story of Ouseph and Martin. While the former belonged to the low-caste Pulaya community, the latter belonged to the respectable Manassery family. But both families were weighed down by poverty. The gripping storyline deals with the ups and downs in their lives.

VJ Mathews

The novel, comprising 30 chapters, also discusses the need for allowing marriage for celibate Catholic priests. “It is a global issue now,” says Mathews. He writes mostly during his free time. “Sometimes I wake up at midnight and write for an hour. Writing comes very easily to me.”

His writing career began with publishing Malayalam magazines and newspapers. A few months after he started his business, Mathews wrote his first novel ‘Adiyozhukkukal’. It was serialised in the Kerala Times newspaper and was well-received by readers.