Maradu demolition: Peso finalises initiation points of blast

Filling of explosives in all highrises slated for demolition completed; control rooms, surveillance cameras set up for monitoring implosion

Published: 10th January 2020 07:06 AM

A view of Golden Kayaloram, which is slated for demolition on Sunday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An expert team of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (Peso) on Thursday finalised the initiation points of blasting (blast sheds) of the highrises that are slated to be demolished. The initiation point of blasting of Holy Faith H2O, the apartment complex to be demolished on the first day, is located near Kundannoor bridge on NH, which is about 100 m away from the highrise.

While the point of blasting of Alfa Serene is near the BPCL building located opposite the apartment complex. SHM Ship Testing Centre, Nettoor, is the blast shed of Jains Coral Cove, which is slated to be demolished on Sunday and a house located 100 m away from Golden Kayaloram has been fixed as the point of blasting. The filling of explosives in all highrises slated for demolition was completed on Thursday.

Three control rooms have been set up for monitoring the activities for the implosion. Besides, special surveillance cameras have been installed at Le Meridien Hotel and BPCL building nearby to capture and send images to the control room. The entire implosion will be videographed from the terrace of the Maradu municipality office with an unmanned camera. Meanwhile, a team of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) conducted a security check on the fuel pipes laid in the area. The firms that have taken contract for the implosion - Edifice Engineering, and Vijay Steels and Explosives - marked the exclusion zone and placed red flags to demarcate the area on Thursday.

According to officials, a mining engineer, a blaster, shot firer and a representative of Peso will be deployed at the blast sheds. Besides, officials of Peso will be on duty at each control room. The Peso technical team will conduct a further examination on Friday, a day ahead of the implosion, to ensure that all arrangements are foolproof. Apart from this, the mining engineers of the contract firms will also recheck the arrangements.

Earlier, the Peso had directed to reduce the quantity of explosives to be used for the demolition. According to officials, the quantity of explosives was decreased to reduce the impact of the tremors triggered by the blast.

Meanwhile, a team from Madras IIT assessed the arrangements for measuring the tremors during the implosion, on Thursday.

Implosion To Be Videographed

The Entire Implosion Will Be Videographed From The Terrace Of The Maradu Municipality Office With An Unmanned Camera.

Govt sanctions release of G8.75 cr to 35 flat owners

Kochi: The state government has sanctioned the release of compensation amounting to C8.75 crore to 35 flat owners who were among those evicted from four highrises at Maradu following a Supreme Court order to raze the buildings. This means, each of the 35 flat owners will receive C25 lakh as interim compensation. The amount is being released as per the recommendations of the SC-appointed Justice K Balakrishnan Nair committee. So far, the committee has sanctioned C62 crore of which the state government has released C58.11 crore till now. As per the committee, 94 per cent of the compensation amount has been released and only C3.88 crore is remaining. The committee said owing to a paucity of funds there was, perhaps, delay in releasing money to some of the claimants. Such claimants could approach the government or move the Supreme Court, it said.

