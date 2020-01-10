Maradu demolition won’t damage buildings: Govt tells HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the technical committee appointed by the government to monitor the entire process of demolition of the apartments complexes in Maradu is satisfied that the demolition process would be safe and that it would not lead to any damage to nearby structures. State attorney K V Sohan informed the court that the government had taken insurance coverage of `10 crore and `50 crore respectively for Alfa Serene and Golden Kayaloram apartments.

The submission was made when a petition filed by those living near the Maradu apartments seeking a directive to assess the present market value of houses and other structures within a 200-m radius of the highrises came up for hearing.

The state submitted that the petitioner’s claim was premature. If any damage happens, it can be settled through insurance coverage and if any dispute arises, it can be settled through arbitration tribunal. The government further submitted that the petitioners’ claim that the controlled implosion of the apartments would damage the nearby buildings was entirely false and unscientific.The court adjourned to next week the hearing on the petitions.