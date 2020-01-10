Traffic regulations to be in place from Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police have prepared a detailed plan to impose traffic regulation in and around the Maradu apartment complexes slated for demolition on Saturday and Sunday, the day of the controlled implosion.

Traffic on all roads leading to the evacuation zone, except Thevara-Kundannoor Road, will be blocked at 10.30am on Saturday. The Thevara-Kundannoor Road will be blocked at 10.55am. The movement of vehicles will be restored only after the last siren is sounded after the implosion is over.

There shall be no traffic diversion on major roads during the demolition of Jains Coral Cove on January 12. However, all minor roads leading to Golden Kayaloram will be blocked at 1.30pm. People in the vicinity may return to their homes once police officials remove the barricades from roads leading to the evacuation zone.

Diversion On Saturday

Vehicles coming from the Alappuzha side and going towards Thevara Ferry/West Kochi through Kundannoor will be diverted via Aroor, Edakochi, Pambaimoola, Kannangattu Bridge, Thevara ferry, Thevara Jn, Pallimukku, Sahodaran Ayyappan Road to reach Vyttila and via Aroor, Edakochi, Pambaimoola, Kumbalangi via, BOT West, BOT East, Willingdon Island and Thevara Jn.

On Sunday

Vehicles coming from Alappuzha side and going towards Edappally will have to take left from Kundannoor Jn-Thevara Ferry, Pt Karuppan Road, Thevara Jn, Pallimukku, Sahodaran Ayyappan Road, Vyttila and then continue left to Edappally.

Vehicles coming from Edappally side towards Alappuzha will have to take left from Vyttila, Petta Junction, Gandhi Square, Kundannoor Jn and then turn left and continue towards Alappuzha.

Cops’ instructions

CrPC Section 144 will be imposed at the evacuation zones of all flats to be demolished from 8am to 4pm on the day of their demolition.

Door-to-door search will be carried out to ensure complete evacuation of people residing in the zone. Public can witness the implosion from any spot outside the evacuation zone.

Residents in the evacuation zone should switch off electricity and all appliances before leaving their homes. They have been advised to close all windows and doors to protect their homes from dust.

All traffic – airborne, waterborne and land-based — will be prohibited in the evacuation zone

Since all buildings have been charged with explosives, flying of drones in the evacuation zone has been banned with immediate effect. Any violation will attract legal action.

Based on the warning siren sequence, traffic diversions shall be regulated.

Mock drill today

The police will conduct a mock drill in the area so as to check the arrangements on Friday