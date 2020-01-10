Home Cities Kochi

Women’s safety at stake

Lack of adequate streetlights, cameras and transportation modes, and ineffective police patrolling give men staff goose pimples on Infopark premises

Published: 10th January 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI:  It may be the hub of best minds who work together to create a sharper world, but Infopark and its premises are anything but safe for its female employees. Putting thousands of women who work there at risk, several incidents wherein women were targeted have been reported from the premises of the IT hub. The latest incident was the alleged bid to abduct a woman who boarded an autorickshaw from the premises of the IT park.

Scary situation
According to Ashik P Sreenivasan, secretary, Prathidhwani, a forum of IT employees, this is not an isolated incident. “Woman employees always had safety issues here and we had highlighted it many a time. A few months ago, we met the District Collector, top police officials and Thrikkakara municipal authorities, but no step has been taken yet,” said Ashik.

He adds that inadequate streetlights and security cameras on the stretch are posing a problem. “The road from Phase 2 of Infopark to Phase 1 is fraught with danger. There are no proper lighting or transportation facilities, besides the presence of anti-social elements. Many female employees had complained about eve-teasing and being stalked. So much for our technological advancement, this is what techies face,” said Ashik.

The women’s forum members of Prathidhwani says the area is a haven of perverts. “They dare to insult women in broad daylight. A few days ago, an employee recorded it on camera and send it to us. Though there is a pink police patrol in the area (near the main gate), they do nothing effective,” one the members added.According to the forum members, they need functioning streetlights, high-end cameras and safe environment. “Though there are cameras inside the premises, the quality of visuals is too bad that the autorickshaw couldn’t be identified despite many cameras capturing the visual,” she said.

Authoritiespeak
While the Infopark police say they conduct regular patrolling, the culprit behind the abduction bid couldn’t be traced. “A case has been registered. We are on the lookout and will do everything in our capacity to ensure a women-friendly environment,” said a police officer. The Thrikkakara municipal authorities claim they are planning a slew of projects in the area. “We are aware of the issue and are planning to undertake a project to install streetlights. An amount of Rs 2.5 crore has been set aside to install streetlights from IMG Junction to Brahmapuram. Every 30 metres will have one light so that no area is in the dark. Also, there is a plan to set up six high-end cameras in Ward 43,” said vice-president K T Eldho.

