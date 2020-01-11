Home Cities Kochi

50 Chichenpox cases in first 11 days of 2020

Docs say high temperature behind early advent of summer diseases | Health Dept on alert, no reason to panic, says medical officer

Published: 11th January 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hinting  at an early advent of summer diseases, 50 chickenpox cases have been reported in the district just 11 days into 2020. Doctors suspect the high temperature is behind the spurt in the number of chickenpox cases that the district is witnessing this early in the year. “Chickenpox cases have been reported from some parts of the district. However, there is no need to panic. The situation is under control. The Health Department will be on alert in tracking the spread of the disease,” said Sreedevi S, additional district medical officer.

“We usually get reports of more chickenpox cases by February end or March when the summer season sets in. However, due to climatic changes and the rising temperature, summer diseases have arrived early this year,” she said.

Last year, 1,596 chickenpox cases were reported in the district, with the highest – 259 – reported in March. In January last year, 88 cases were reported. General physician Dr Mathew George said children and people with a weak immune system contract the disease more quickly. “There are not many preventive measures that one can adopt to tackle chickenpox.

It is bets to be cautious and maintain a distance from those infected. Vaccinations are also available. Though the incubation period of the disease is 14 to 16 days, it may extend to 21 days. However, it is very unlikely that a person, who suffered from chickenpox once, will get infected again,” he said. He said pregnant women, children and office-goers need to be more alert as they are more prone to getting infected.

Visible symptoms

Clusters of red fluid blisters on the body, fever, sore throat, cough, stomach ache and headache are the visible symptoms of chickenpox. “One thing to note is that red blisters appear on the body days after getting the infection,” said Sreedevi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp