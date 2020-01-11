50 Chichenpox cases in first 11 days of 2020

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hinting at an early advent of summer diseases, 50 chickenpox cases have been reported in the district just 11 days into 2020. Doctors suspect the high temperature is behind the spurt in the number of chickenpox cases that the district is witnessing this early in the year. “Chickenpox cases have been reported from some parts of the district. However, there is no need to panic. The situation is under control. The Health Department will be on alert in tracking the spread of the disease,” said Sreedevi S, additional district medical officer.

“We usually get reports of more chickenpox cases by February end or March when the summer season sets in. However, due to climatic changes and the rising temperature, summer diseases have arrived early this year,” she said.

Last year, 1,596 chickenpox cases were reported in the district, with the highest – 259 – reported in March. In January last year, 88 cases were reported. General physician Dr Mathew George said children and people with a weak immune system contract the disease more quickly. “There are not many preventive measures that one can adopt to tackle chickenpox.

It is bets to be cautious and maintain a distance from those infected. Vaccinations are also available. Though the incubation period of the disease is 14 to 16 days, it may extend to 21 days. However, it is very unlikely that a person, who suffered from chickenpox once, will get infected again,” he said. He said pregnant women, children and office-goers need to be more alert as they are more prone to getting infected.

Visible symptoms

Clusters of red fluid blisters on the body, fever, sore throat, cough, stomach ache and headache are the visible symptoms of chickenpox. “One thing to note is that red blisters appear on the body days after getting the infection,” said Sreedevi.