Home Cities Kochi

Boost to bliss city, water metro projects

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd inks MoUs worth D4,000 cr with Kerala Infrastructure Fund Mgmt Ltd on final day of ASCEND

Published: 11th January 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore with the Kerala Infrastructure Fund Management Ltd (KIFML) on Friday to develop and bring international investments in Kakkanad Bliss City and Water Metro projects. KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma and V S Senthil, CEO of KIFML, signed the MoUs at ASCEND 2020 global investors meet here.

KIFML is the asset management company promoted by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and acts as the investment fund manager for the board’s projects. The Bliss City project will come up on 31 acres of land at Kakkanad. KMRL has already engaged an agency to carry out a feasibility study and to plan and bring investors for the project. Under the project, KMRL is planning to set up an entertainment zone which would include hotel, condominium, indoor amusement park, shopping mall and residential area.

Though the government had announced the project earlier, this is for the first time that it has declared that funds will be channelled through KIFML. Meanwhile, the `747-crore Water Metro project is the largest water-related initiative in Asia and aims at bringing the metro experience to water transport by introducing advanced ferries and revamping boat jetties.

The project will serve over one lakh Islanders. KMRL hopes to launch the project in November. “KMRL is happy to announce its partnership with KIFML for the Kakkanad Bliss City project, a state-of-the-art entertainment zone in the city. Bliss City is going to be the next big wellness and wholesome entertainment destination for people of Kochi and tourists,” Sharma said after signing the deal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Metro Rail
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp