Country witnessing youth’s outrage against CAA: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Protest with single-minded determination is needed in the campaign against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday. He was speaking after inaugurating the massive protest meet organised by the Constitution Protection Council at Marine Drive here. “Despite political differences, we should lead a single-minded agitation,” he said.

Pinarayi said the country is witnessing strong resistance led by the youth against the CAA. “Major campuses in India like Jawaharlal Nehru University are witnessing strong protests. If the Centre tries to suppress students’ power, its intensity will increase.

The Act was introduced targeting the Muslim community. This is a clear agenda of RSS, which does not have any commitment towards the Constitution and the secular values of the country,” he said. The Chief Minister said RSS wants to build a Hindu nation. “The ongoing resistance and agitations are protests by secular Indians against the RSS agenda,” he said.