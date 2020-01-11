Home Cities Kochi

Finally, KSRTC Ernakulam depot to get a new toilet complex

The renovation work is being taken up as part of the social service project of the club, which celebrates its golden jubilee this year.

Published: 11th January 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The public toilets at Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Ernakulam depot, which has been in an unhygienic and unusable state,  is all set to get a major facelift with Lions Club Kochi East deciding to take up its renovation.

The pathetic condition of the building had drawn a lot of attention, after which the Lions Club Kochi East came  up the proposal for its renovation. The work was officially launched by Mayor Soumini Jain, in the presence of District Transport Officer V M Thajudheen.

The renovation work is being taken up as part of the social service project of the club, which celebrates its golden jubilee this year. A sum of Rs 25 lakh has been earmarked for the construction which will begin this month.

“We plan to carry out the construction in phases so that a part of the facility is always open for the public. Once completed, the facility will have a beautified facade and will also be disabled-friendly,” said Sebastian Jose, president of the club and the architect of the project.

The bus stand sees an average footfall of 6,000 commuters and around 85 services per day. At present, besides the existing toilet facility, there are two other dysfunctional green toilets. The sewage from the toilet currently overflows from the broken drainage pipes into the stand emanating a foul stench.  
“The condition of the toilets had deteriorated over the past six months. It gets worse during rains when the sewage tank overflows. It is difficult for people to pass through this area without gagging due to the smell,” said Murugan who runs a food stall at the stand.

“Several commuters had complained about the state of the toilet complex, following which we felt something must be done immediately. The project will be launched as soon as we get the approval from chief office in Thiruvananthapuram,” said V M Thajudheen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp