Finally, KSRTC Ernakulam depot to get a new toilet complex

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The public toilets at Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Ernakulam depot, which has been in an unhygienic and unusable state, is all set to get a major facelift with Lions Club Kochi East deciding to take up its renovation.

The pathetic condition of the building had drawn a lot of attention, after which the Lions Club Kochi East came up the proposal for its renovation. The work was officially launched by Mayor Soumini Jain, in the presence of District Transport Officer V M Thajudheen.

The renovation work is being taken up as part of the social service project of the club, which celebrates its golden jubilee this year. A sum of Rs 25 lakh has been earmarked for the construction which will begin this month.

“We plan to carry out the construction in phases so that a part of the facility is always open for the public. Once completed, the facility will have a beautified facade and will also be disabled-friendly,” said Sebastian Jose, president of the club and the architect of the project.

The bus stand sees an average footfall of 6,000 commuters and around 85 services per day. At present, besides the existing toilet facility, there are two other dysfunctional green toilets. The sewage from the toilet currently overflows from the broken drainage pipes into the stand emanating a foul stench.

“The condition of the toilets had deteriorated over the past six months. It gets worse during rains when the sewage tank overflows. It is difficult for people to pass through this area without gagging due to the smell,” said Murugan who runs a food stall at the stand.

“Several commuters had complained about the state of the toilet complex, following which we felt something must be done immediately. The project will be launched as soon as we get the approval from chief office in Thiruvananthapuram,” said V M Thajudheen.