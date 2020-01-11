Global meet in May to discuss and review ideas for Rebuild Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An international conference will be held in May to discuss the ideas put forward by the public and stakeholders as part of the large-scale people’s consultation campaign under the Rebuilding Kerala Development Programme (RKDP). “After physical consultations at the ground and the district levels, inputs from the business community, the diaspora, experts and technical agencies will be consolidated.

International experts will analyse the suggestions from other experts and the diaspora at the meet and comment on the inclusion of the suggestions,” said Venu V, principal secretary (Revenue), and CEO of Rebuild Kerala initiative (RKI). He was speaking at an interactive session on ‘Rebuild Kerala Initiative: Investors Perspective’ on the final day of the two-day global investors meet ASCEND 2020 Kerala organised by the Industries Department at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre here on Friday.

“The consultation programme, “Nammal Namukkayi” (We for ourselves), was launched in 2019 to join hands with beneficiary stakeholders for better planning and sustainable building measures. The discussions are broadly planned around five key areas, including land, transport, forest and water management and local community and resilience,” he said.

RKDP, a byproduct of RKI, constitutes the state’s strategic roadmap for a green and resilient Kerala. It aims to catalyse rebuilding of Kerala in a way that addresses key drivers of natural disasters, including flood and climate change risks. Submissions can be made via http://pcp.rebuild.kerala. gov.in or be emailed to: talktorebuild@ kerala.gov.in