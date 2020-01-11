Home Cities Kochi

Kerala bank: HC issues notice to Malappuram DCB

All district cooperative banks except the Malappuram bank passed such a resolution.

Published: 11th January 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notices to the state government and Malappuram District Cooperative Bank (DCB) on a petition filed by the employees of the bank seeking a directive to immediately amalgamate the bank with the newly formed Kerala State Cooperative Bank. The petition was filed by 263 employees of the bank. They submitted that the government had brought in a law amalgamating all 14 district cooperative banks into a single bank, namely Kerala State Cooperative Bank. According to the law, each district cooperative bank was required to pass a resolution by a simple majority for merging their bank with the Kerala bank.

All district cooperative banks except the Malappuram bank passed such a resolution. A resolution for amalgamating the Malappuram bank with Kerala Bank could not be passed due to the vested interests of a few directors of the bank. They wanted to continue with misutilisation of the huge assets of the bank. All other district operative banks had become members of Kerala Bank. The consequence of not becoming part of the newly formed bank was that the entire functioning of the main Malappuram DCB and its 54 branches had come to a standstill.

Besides, employees of the bank would be excluded from the staff integration process along with the staff of the other 13 amalgamated banks, stated the petitioners. Senior Government Pleader K P Harish submitted that the government has approached the Governor seeking to issue an ordinance for the amalgamation of Malappuram DCB.;

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Bank
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp