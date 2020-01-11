Roads being ripped apart

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seems like Kochi can never shed the tag of ‘city with bad roads’. Despite the intervention of the Kerala High Court and public protest seeking repair of roads, nothing much seems to have changed.

While SRM Road, which was one of the better roads in Kochi, was recently dug up by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), leaving it in tatters, the adjacent Manappattiparambu road, re-tarred a few days ago, has been dug up.

“The SRM Road is one of the busiest stretches in Kochi, considering its proximity to the North (Ernakulam Town) railway station. Vehicles moving to Edappally too take this route as the main Banerji Road often gets congested. But, due to the callousness of KWA, the road today is in a pitiable condition. The sad part is how the Manappatiparambu Road which was re-tarred recently too was dug up,” said K A Nair, a resident of SRM Road.

Not only the stretch from the back entrance of the North railway station to Pachalam is non-motorable, but a thick film of dust also envelops the road, forcing shopkeepers to water the road frequently.

While Corporation Works Committee chairman PM Harris says he will look into the issue, KWA officials blame it on the delay in undertaking the work. “The SRM Road was dug up to lay pipelines for the AMRUT project. We agree that the work is being delayed inordinately. But due to the monsoon ban on roadworks from June to August, we couldn’t do much. Even after the ban was lifted, it was hard to get permission due to the public protests surrounding the state of roads,” said a top KWA official.

“We only got permission by November end and are doing our best to finish the work at the earliest. It is not easy to finish laying 50 mm pipes on the 13km stretch. We have also promised restoration of the road and will undertake it soon,” said a top KWA official.

He admits that the Manappattiparambu Road, which was re-tarred a few days ago, has been dug up. “We did dig it up, but only on the sides. The bituminous surface is intact. It won’t affect vehicular traffic,” said the official.

SRM ROAD

The road near the back entrance of the North railway station is one of the busiest pocket roads in the city. While passengers from the railway station use it as an exit, people heading to Edappally too depend on it.

AMRUT Project

According to authorities, the roads were dug up for Amrut Project.With the project, the drinking water supply scheme in Ernakulam is poised to see major expansion. The govt is planning to scale up the scheme with loans extended by ADB.