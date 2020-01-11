Home Cities Kochi

Roads being ripped apart

While the busy SRM Road is in tatters now, the recently re-tarred Manappattiparambu Road too has been dug up by KWA

Published: 11th January 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

The recently re-tarred Manappattiparambu Road, which was dug up by KWA  Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seems like Kochi can never shed the tag of ‘city with bad roads’. Despite the intervention of the Kerala High Court and public protest seeking repair of roads, nothing much seems to have changed.
While SRM Road, which was one of the better roads in Kochi, was recently dug up by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), leaving it in tatters, the adjacent Manappattiparambu road, re-tarred a few days ago, has been dug up.

“The SRM Road is one of the busiest stretches in Kochi, considering its proximity to the North (Ernakulam Town) railway station. Vehicles moving to Edappally too take this route as the main Banerji Road often gets congested. But, due to the callousness of KWA, the road today is in a pitiable condition. The sad part is how the Manappatiparambu Road which was re-tarred recently too was dug up,” said K A Nair, a resident of SRM Road.

Not only the stretch from the back entrance of the North railway station to Pachalam is non-motorable, but a thick film of dust also envelops the road, forcing shopkeepers to water the road frequently.

While Corporation Works Committee chairman PM Harris says he will look into the issue, KWA officials blame it on the delay in undertaking the work. “The SRM Road was dug up to lay pipelines for the AMRUT project. We agree that the work is being delayed inordinately. But due to the monsoon ban on roadworks from June to August, we couldn’t do much. Even after the ban was lifted, it was hard to get permission due to the public protests surrounding the state of roads,” said a top KWA official.
“We only got permission by November end and are doing our best to finish the work at the earliest. It is not easy to finish laying 50 mm pipes on the 13km stretch. We have also promised restoration of the road and will undertake it soon,” said a top KWA official.

He admits that the Manappattiparambu Road, which was re-tarred a few days ago, has been dug up. “We did dig it up, but only on the sides. The bituminous surface is intact. It won’t affect vehicular traffic,” said the official.

SRM ROAD
The road near the  back entrance of the North railway station is one of the busiest pocket roads in the city. While passengers from the railway station use it as an exit, people heading to Edappally too depend on it.

AMRUT Project
According to authorities, the roads were dug up for  Amrut Project.With the project, the drinking water supply scheme in Ernakulam is poised to see major expansion. The govt is planning to scale up the scheme with loans extended by ADB.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp