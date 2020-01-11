Space to unfold untold tales

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “I was thinking of all the housework that awaited me when he asked ‘What are you thinking?’ He instinctively understood my tendency to store tension in my back and shoulders, and made sure I loosened up. It was not easy at all, 63 years of conditioning, of ways of thinking and articulating, hardened into a straitjacket of habit, shaken, washed away by cool refreshing waters.” These are the words of Nalini Nanda Kumar, one of the participants of Devendranath Sankaranarayanan’s theatre workshop for senior citizens in 2014 at Hyderabad.

Research abroad has backed her experience, of art being an agent of healing. Michelle Rickett and Miriam Bernard, research team members at Keele University in the UK talks about how older people have not specifically been asked to reflect on the cultural value of their participation in theatre, art and drama, in the paper named Ageing, Drama and Creativity: a critical review. This is what prompted Devendranath, a performance researcher, theatre practitioner and acting coach to bring senior members of society into the limelight of excitement and activity through his theatre workshop called ‘Mindful living’.

“We live in a time and age, where the art of storytelling has been eaten away by prime time and television. Instead of narrating bed-time stories to children of the house, grandparents are glued to the television,” says Devendranath, a television serial actor himself. Maybe this is what forced him to see the kind of content that older people get accustomed to on a regular basis. “Serials are not feel-good means of entertainment. They pump tension and conspiracy into the minds of viewers as a means to keep them on their toes. The viewers feel addicted to this negativity,” he adds.

He talks about how television is not a solution to loneliness. Our older population that loves to tell stories, and share the warmth of those around them, live in a state of deprivation inside empty homes. “I saw a few cases around me, where a friend’s mother who was 84, was dealing with depression. Another friend’s father committed suicide. All this made me think about bringing back such a platform for senior citizens in the city,” he says.

But it is not just about giving them something to do, he adds. “A lifetime of stories, experiences; they were people like you and me who did the impossible and fought battles every day. Their stories need to be shared,” says Devendranath. The workshop will encourage psychological engagement through interaction and storytelling. “Reminiscing, articulating and presenting their past might help fight diseases like Alzheimer’s, black dog and amnesia,” he adds.

The workshop will also have exercises to reignite muscle memory of the body and polish motor skills. “Retiring and being at home, most of them forget to move, cry, laugh or talk loudly. I think they deserve a space for that,” says Devendranath, who is also a course director for Skilling India in Film and Television(SKIFT) at FTII Pune. He also puts a word out to children and grandchildren who might shrug this invite off saying ‘my parents wouldn’t want to do this’. “You take them to the mall and cafes, but how many kids take their parents to a creative space? How many of us know about the wonderful things they are capable of?” he asks.

From January 1,For four consecutive Saturdays At Mamangam school of dance

From 10.30am to 12.30pm