Home Cities Kochi

Space to unfold untold tales

‘Mindful living’, a theatre workshop for the elderly, is addressing the psycho-social implications of old age through drama and storytelling

Published: 11th January 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Shots from workshop conducted by Devendranath in 2014 at Hyderabad

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: “I was thinking of all the housework that awaited me when he asked ‘What are you thinking?’ He instinctively understood my tendency to store tension in my back and shoulders, and made sure I loosened up. It was not easy at all, 63 years of conditioning, of ways of thinking and articulating, hardened into a straitjacket of habit, shaken, washed away by cool refreshing waters.” These are the words of Nalini Nanda Kumar, one of the participants of Devendranath Sankaranarayanan’s theatre workshop for senior citizens in 2014 at Hyderabad.

Research abroad has backed her experience, of art being an agent of healing. Michelle Rickett and Miriam Bernard, research team members at Keele University in the UK talks about how older people have not specifically been asked to reflect on the cultural value of their participation in theatre, art and drama, in the paper named Ageing, Drama and Creativity: a critical review. This is what prompted Devendranath, a performance researcher, theatre practitioner and acting coach to bring senior members of society into the limelight of excitement and activity through his theatre workshop  called ‘Mindful living’.

“We live in a time and age, where the art of storytelling has been eaten away by prime time and television. Instead of narrating bed-time stories to children of the house, grandparents are glued to the television,” says Devendranath, a television serial actor himself. Maybe this is what forced him to see the kind of content that older people get accustomed to on a regular basis. “Serials are not feel-good means of entertainment. They pump tension and conspiracy into the minds of viewers as a means to keep them on their toes. The viewers feel addicted to this negativity,” he adds.

He talks about how television is not a solution to loneliness. Our older population that loves to tell stories, and share the warmth of those around them, live in a state of deprivation inside empty homes. “I saw a few cases around me, where a friend’s mother who was 84, was dealing with depression. Another friend’s father committed suicide. All this made me think about bringing back such a platform for senior citizens in the city,” he says.

But it is not just about giving them something to do, he adds. “A lifetime of stories, experiences; they were people like you and me who did the impossible and fought battles every day. Their stories need to be shared,” says Devendranath. The workshop will encourage psychological engagement through interaction and storytelling. “Reminiscing, articulating and presenting their past might help fight diseases like Alzheimer’s, black dog and amnesia,” he adds.

The workshop will also have exercises to reignite muscle memory of the body and polish motor skills. “Retiring and being at home, most of them forget to move, cry, laugh or talk loudly. I think they deserve a space for that,” says Devendranath, who is also a course director for Skilling India in Film and Television(SKIFT) at FTII Pune. He also puts a word out to children and grandchildren who might shrug this invite off saying ‘my parents wouldn’t want to do this’. “You take them to the mall and cafes, but how many kids take their parents to a creative space? How many of us know about the wonderful things they are capable of?” he asks.

From January 1,For four consecutive Saturdays At Mamangam school of dance
From 10.30am to 12.30pm

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp