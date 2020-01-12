Collector: Razing of Golden Kayaloram major challenge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the municipality and the district administration officials are happy with the success of the demolition of apartments on Saturday, major challenges await them on Sunday.

According to district collector S Suhas and Snehil Kumar Singh, officer-in-charge of demolition, the razing of Golden Kayaloram apartment will be a big challenge to them.

“Though three buildings were razed successfully, technically the most complex one to implode is Golden Kayaloram. The shape of the building makes the demolition task difficult.

The demolition team is using the same technology to bring down the other three apartments. But in Golden Kayaloram, we are using the split and implode method. There is an anganwadi in front of the apartment, a lake and a building on either side,” said Suhas.