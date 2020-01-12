Home Cities Kochi

Maradu demolition: A token of life from debris of dream gone sour

Soon after the police eased the security and allowed people to visit the demolition zone, a number of flat owners including film director Major Ravi arrived at H2O flat area. 

Published: 12th January 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Jayakumar, who owned a flat at Holy Faith apartment, picking a lock and chain from the debris

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: He had been living in his flat on the 18th floor of H2O Holy Faith for the past seven years. He cherishes the moments of joy and sorrow, lights and shades of life while living in the high rise. He had spent the earnings of his life to purchase the flat. And what was the most precious of his belongings was reduced to a heap of rubble just in front of his eyes within a matter of seconds.

Hours after reaching the spot where his apartment once stood, Jayakumar Vallikkavu, an NRI picked up a lock and chain from the debris. “This was the chain used to lock the entrance gate of the apartment. I will keep it as a token of memory of something that was the most prized possession in my life,” he said, struggling to hold the tears rolling down his eyes. Jayakumar said he bought the apartment by spending a huge chunk of his savings in 2013. The compensation of `25 lakh awarded by the Supreme Court amounted to nothing. Some of the owners said they had purchased the apartments after raising loans from financial institutions.

Soon after the police eased the security and allowed people to visit the demolition zone, a number of flat owners including film director Major Ravi arrived at H2O flat area. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H2O Holy Faith Maradu flats Maradu demolition
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp