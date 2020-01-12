Maradu flats razed to the ground

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

When three out of five residential highrises in Maradu, which the Supreme Court ordered to demolish, were razed down through controlled implosion on Saturday, it was a rare moment as the state had never witnessed demolition of such a magnitude. Naturally, thousands came to Maradu on the day of demolition to witness the moment.

Onlookers were busy taking selfies in front of Holy Faith H20 by 7 am on Saturday. Pooja was performed in front of Holy Faith H2O as per the instructions of the firms which were entrusted with the controlled implosion. The evacuation proceedings began by 8 am and the residents of nearby buildings of Holy Faith and Alfa Serene were asked to vacate their houses. At 10 am, all roads leading to the buildings to be demolished were blocked within a radius of 200 m from the site.

At 10.40 am, the first siren went off, marking the beginning of the proceedings. The sound siren added to the excitement of the spectators. The second siren went off at 11.09 am and the crowd cheered in jubilation. With the third siren at 11.17 a.m, all the spectators, as well as the police’ eyes, were glued to the apartment. Soon the implosion began and the building was razed down within the blink of an eye. The crowd cheered and clapped as the highrise went down.

“We were scared that the bridge would be damaged. However, the demolition company executed it perfectly. It was a rare incident and I wanted to witness it,” said Siji Rajesh, a resident of Palarivattom who came to watch the controlled implosion.

The twin towers

The twin towers of Alfa Serene were demolished 22 minutes later. Though most of the residents were asked to evacuate their houses and move to the camps arranged in the city, most of them stayed back, outside the exclusion zone.

They were also complaining that the authorities concerned did not given them adequate instructions and guidelines. “They did not even give us adequate geotextiles to cover the buildings,” said Riyas Kadavil, a resident near Alpha Serene. At 11.40 am, the siren sounded, followed by the implosion. It took only eight seconds each to raze down both the towers.

The fire force unit started jetting water on the Kundannoor Thevara bridge, which was filled with dust, by 12.14 pm and by 12.37pm it was opened for the public and commuters. Nearly thousands ran to the bridge to see the demolished highrise. Meanwhile, the residents near Alfa Serene were allowed to enter their houses after the sixth siren which went off at 1.20 pm.

Well done, says collector

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas, who visited the site soon after the demolition, said it was a wonderfully executed job. “It was totally perfect in the case of Holy Faith H2O, but in the case of Alfa Serene, some debris fell into backwaters. It will be taken out. There might have been some minor damages to some trees and houses, but that would be compensated according to the law,” he said.

Navy Chopper

Though the first demolition was planned at 11 am, the proceedings were delayed by 17 minutes on Saturday. The delay was due to the presence of a Navy Helicopter which appeared in the sky soon after the first siren went off at 10.40 am. Vijay Sakhare, City Police Commissioner, said the enforcement of Section 144 was complete on road and water but not on air. “Hence, the operation was delayed for a while and we waited till the aerial surveillance of Navy was completed,” he said.