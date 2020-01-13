Home Cities Kochi

Build memorial of injustice where our flats were: Maradu Holy Faith H2O resident

'The names of officials and builders who committed grave mistakes should be embossed on the monument,' the Maradu flat resident added.

Published: 13th January 2020 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

Issac with his granddaughter at a protest.

Issac with his granddaughter at a protest.

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Staying far away from the sound and fury of Maradu flat demolition, Issac K Pattaniparambil leads a relieved, yet dejected life at his pristine ancestral home at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha.

Issac, a sexagenarian, was a resident of Holy Faith H2O. He lived in one of the two flats owned by his two daughters. All that is a thing of the past. For him, it is a fait accompli about which he can do nothing now.
But he can’t still digest the grave injustice meted out to many innocent flat owners who were cheated by the builders.

“I try my best not to remember such things these days. Yet, the sheer injustice often creeps into my thoughts. With the final demolition, many criminal souls can satisfy their sadistic pleasures. The loss has always been ours,” reminisces Issac.    

ALSO READ | Mission Maradu: After Golden Kayaloram razed down, SC order to demolish illegal high-rises executed

As long as it does not affect them, the mob will cheer the razing, he says. But the cheer will be short-lived, he says. “Time will come when people realise the folly - when entire Kerala is dragged into the CRZ mess. Till then, it will be all about cheering and jeering the criminal waste of resources,” rues Issac.

Fuming over the official apathy on the issue, the sexagenarian says a monument of injustice on the lines of 9/11 memorial near World Trade Center in New York should be erected at the place where the apartments stood.

“Using a portion of debris, a monument should be built on the vacant land to show the brutal injustice that befell the residents. The names of officials and builders who committed grave mistakes should be embossed on the monument,” he says.

“We have started recommending to our friends and relatives not to invest in housing apartments projects across Kerala following our bitter experience,” he says.

The only solace for him is that the flat owners are still in touch through WhatsApp. “Though all the families have scattered after the shifting, all of us are still in touch online. We are planning to organise get-togethers in future as well,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Golden Kayaloram Holy Faith H2O Maradu flat demolition
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp