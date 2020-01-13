Build memorial of injustice where our flats were: Maradu Holy Faith H2O resident

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Staying far away from the sound and fury of Maradu flat demolition, Issac K Pattaniparambil leads a relieved, yet dejected life at his pristine ancestral home at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha.

Issac, a sexagenarian, was a resident of Holy Faith H2O. He lived in one of the two flats owned by his two daughters. All that is a thing of the past. For him, it is a fait accompli about which he can do nothing now.

But he can’t still digest the grave injustice meted out to many innocent flat owners who were cheated by the builders.

“I try my best not to remember such things these days. Yet, the sheer injustice often creeps into my thoughts. With the final demolition, many criminal souls can satisfy their sadistic pleasures. The loss has always been ours,” reminisces Issac.

As long as it does not affect them, the mob will cheer the razing, he says. But the cheer will be short-lived, he says. “Time will come when people realise the folly - when entire Kerala is dragged into the CRZ mess. Till then, it will be all about cheering and jeering the criminal waste of resources,” rues Issac.

Fuming over the official apathy on the issue, the sexagenarian says a monument of injustice on the lines of 9/11 memorial near World Trade Center in New York should be erected at the place where the apartments stood.

“Using a portion of debris, a monument should be built on the vacant land to show the brutal injustice that befell the residents. The names of officials and builders who committed grave mistakes should be embossed on the monument,” he says.

“We have started recommending to our friends and relatives not to invest in housing apartments projects across Kerala following our bitter experience,” he says.

The only solace for him is that the flat owners are still in touch through WhatsApp. “Though all the families have scattered after the shifting, all of us are still in touch online. We are planning to organise get-togethers in future as well,” he says.